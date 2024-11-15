Germany has taken steps to allow Trkiye's purchase of Eurofighters, official says





Trkiye's purchase of Eurofighter jets appears to have gained momentum as Germany mandated its sales authority to work on the sale of the planes after initially opposing the move, a government source said on Thursday. Ministry of Defense, but added that this did not mean the process was concluded. . Late last year, Ankara said it was in talks with Britain and Spain, members of the Eurofighter consortium, to buy 40 Typhoons, although Germany opposed the idea. Ankara criticized Berlin's position, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan urging German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift the blockade. Erdoan hosted Scholz for talks in Istanbul last month. Speaking at a press briefing, the source said Germany had mandated its “temporary sales authority” to work on the potential sale to Trkiye, adding that Ankara believed this would speed up the purchase process planes. “Technical work continues regarding the acquisition of the Eurofighter Typhoon, which can be an alternative to meet the operational needs of our air force,” the source said, adding that the issue would be on the agenda of the day during British Defense Minister John Healey's visit to Ankara on Thursday. On Tuesday, Defense Minister Yaar Gler said efforts by Britain, Italy and Spain had convinced Germany to give a “positive response” after “long resistance”, adding that he did not think that the recent fall of the German government would have any impact on the process. . Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft are built by a consortium of Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by the companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo. Trkiyes' interest in Eurofighters came after a protracted process regarding his request to purchase F-16 warplanes from the United States. However, NATO member Trkiye recently reached an agreement to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and 79 modernization kits for its existing F-16s from the United States. Ankara is also developing its own domestic Kaan fighter jet, which made its maiden flight earlier this year.

