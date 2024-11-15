Maharashtra Assembly elections: PM Modi challenges Rahul Gandhi to praise Bal Thackeray





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mahayuti rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on November 14, 2024. | Photo credit: Emmanuel Yogini

Addressing a rally at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 14, 2024) ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for insulting Savarkar and Bal Thackeray, while seeking a clear mandate for the Mahayuti alliance. . The Aghadi insult Veer Savarkar, talk of saffron terror and oppose the implementation of the Constitution in Kashmir, he said in front of a small crowd who were lukewarm in their response. Besides candidates from Mumbai region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present at the rally. The MVA was against the Ram Mandir. But when the elections come, they dress in saffron to seek votes. They want the return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the same party that for decades failed to give Marathi its due recognition as a classical language, Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister said that Mumbai is the city of Thackeray's principles, but within the MVA, there is a particular party which has given control to the Congress to constantly insult Thackeray. This is why I launched an open challenge to the Congresses shehjada say a few words of praise to Balasaheb if he dares, he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Modi said Mahayuti works tirelessly to realize the dreams of the people. Modi will make all dreams come true. The BJP-led Mahayuti is pushing Mumbai towards millions and billions of investment projects to build world-class infrastructure. At least 70 lakh people belonging to the low-income group in Mumbai were given the Prime Minister's SVANidhi Yojana to be able to invest in their own businesses, he said. The Prime Minister said that Mumbai women are setting an example across the country with their leadership skills. In Maharashtra, there are over 27,000 startups and most of them are led by women. The Mahayutis Ladki Bahin Yojana has added benefits to the existing women's leadership, he said. Referring to the BJP's controversial slogan, Mr. Modi said, “If the Congress comes to power, it will eliminate reservations.” The prince of Congress (Mr. Gandhi) always talks about the destruction of this country and that is why it is important to remember ek hain toh safe hain (we are safe if we are united). Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mr. Modi asked people whether they would vote for those who follow Sambhaji or those who propagate slogans of Aurangzebs. Citing investment prospects, he said: More than 70,000 crore investment memorandums have been signed and 45,000 crore projects are already underway in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Large companies must be established and operated from here. We are building Maharashtra's largest industrial park at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which will attract more companies to invest and create employment opportunities. In Panvel town of Raigad district, he said that in the last 10 years, the BJP government had lifted 25 million people out of poverty. At Taloja, we are building Asia's second largest data center park and India's largest, worth 30,000 crores. In the coming days, Raigad-Panvel will be a big data and artificial intelligence hub, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/maharashtra-assembly/pm-modi-dares-rahul-gandhi-to-praise-bal-thackeray/article68869528.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos