Watch: PM Modi kicks off Birsa Munda's birth anniversary celebrations by playing dhol in Bihar | News from India





PM Modi plays traditional dhol NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand at the traditional game on Friday tribal instruments during his visit to Jamui, Bihar, for the ' Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 'celebrations.

The moment, captured on video, shows Prime Minister Modi enthusiastically beating a traditional dhol, engaging in local tribal customs as part of the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda .

The Prime Minister received a traditional tribal welcome, during which he participated by playing an indigenous musical instrument.

During the festivities, Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honor of the revered tribal freedom fighter, recognizing his legacy and contributions to India's independence.

Besides, the Prime Minister also gave a significant boost to the development of the region by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore. These initiatives aim to boost infrastructure and socio-economic growth. across Bihar.

He also virtually participated in the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony for 11,000 tribal family houses constructed under Prime Minister Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The Prime Minister also launched 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN, alongside 30 additional MMUs under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to improve health services in tribal areas distant. The inauguration included 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, designed to support business development and improve living standards.

He inaugurated two tribal freedom fighter museums located in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two tribal research institutes in Srinagar and Gangtok, dedicated to preserving the heritage of tribal communities.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for 500 km of new roads and 100 multi-purpose centers serving as community facilities in the tribal areas. He laid the foundation stone for construction of 25,000 new hostels under PM-JANMAN, 1.16 lakh houses under DAJGUA and 370 tribal student accommodations.

