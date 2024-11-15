What does the Republican trio mean for Trump and his agenda? | US Election News 2024





Washington, DC This week it became official. Not only did the Republican Party take control of the United States Senate, but it also retained its leadership of the House of Representatives, after some of the last pending elections were called.

That puts the party and its champion, President-elect Donald Trump, in a strong position.

Next January, the Republicans will win a trio of winners, controlling the presidency as well as both houses of Congress.

And experts say this trio could pave the way for radical changes, with long-term repercussions.

The level of opportunities Donald Trump currently has is very high, said Todd Belt, a professor at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

In many ways, this year's trio echoes the political landscape of 2016, when Trump won his first bid for president: In that election, Republicans also clinched majorities in the House and Senate.

But unlike the period after the 2016 election, when party discord derailed some of Trump's most ambitious agenda items, Republicans this time have united firmly around Trump.

Trump has also had years to gather support for his second term, having launched his re-election campaign as early as 2022.

Trump will be very, very strong, Belt said. He pointed not only to the composition of Congress, but also to the Supreme Court's conservative supermajority and its recent decision granting broad immunity to presidents.

A relatively weak trifecta

Having a stronger grip on government has long been a Trump priority. Since his first term, from 2017 to 2021, Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to make the executive branch more powerful.

I have the right to do whatever I want as president, Trump said at a conservative teen summit in 2019.

Trump also chafed at the constraints of having to pass his agenda through the legislature and deal with government bureaucracy. Even in his ads this year, he has pledged to shake up the sick political class.

The U.S. Constitution, however, sets limits on what the different branches of government can do.

As president, Trump will have the power to impose tariffs, change how immigration is enforced and make sweeping changes to federal agencies and workers, even without Congressional approval.

Other parts of Trump's agenda, including those related to government funding or rolling back existing legislation, can only be accomplished through Congress.

While a Republican trio may appear to be a golden opportunity for Trump, the party's slim margins of control in Congress could dull that shine, according to Elaine Kamarck, founding director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution.

After all, the Republican majority in the Senate has only 53 seats, out of a total of 100.

On Wednesday, the party crossed the threshold of 218 seats to retain control of the House, but here too, its majority risks being slim.

The only time the trio remains brilliant is when the margins are overwhelming, Kamarck told Al Jazeera. This is a winning trio, but relatively weak, and Trump will have to be careful in making decisions and proposing them. [policy priorities] that they can ensure they obtain their majorities.

The risk, Kamarck explained, is that extreme policy proposals could alienate some Republicans, who may not fully support Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda.

Even a few wasted votes could prevent a bill from reaching the majority needed to pass.

As far as basic policy, things like tax cuts, like the border crackdown, I'm sure he'll be able to accomplish a lot of things, Kamarck said of Trump.

But there will be other areas where he might get carried away with his MAGA stuff, and that might be a lot more difficult.

Party cohesion?

The Republicans are already calling for cohesion between the members of their party. At a news conference Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson encouraged his colleagues to join this leadership team moving forward.

The theme you will hear over and over again from all of our members throughout the conference is that we are united, energized and ready to go, Johnson said. We must act for the American people, from day one.

In a letter to party members immediately after the election, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise echoed that sentiment.

He wrote that he had been meeting with Trump's team for months to be ready to begin this work quickly and hit the ground running on day one in January, according to the letter obtained by PunchBowl News.

In the next Congress, we will be closely aligned with President Trump and Senate Republicans every step of the way to ensure success, Scalise wrote.

Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at the Institute of Governmental Affairs at Georgetown University, explained that Trump is indeed facing less resistance within his own party than during his first term.

She pointed out that seven Republican senators crossed party lines to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, when he was charged with inciting insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Only three of them remain in the Senate today.

Meanwhile, in the House, only two of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for insurrection remain.

But despite the hero's welcome Trump has received since his re-election, Blessing cautioned against using Republican and Cohesion in the same sentence.

Groups like the Trump-aligned Freedom Caucus have long strained legislation to advance their policy desires. Emboldened by Trump's second term, Republican firebrands risk once again clashing with more moderate members of the party.

I still think they are going to make governance difficult because these are people who have cultivated a professional reputation as gadflies and crusaders, she told Al Jazeera.

We will have to wait and see how this manifests itself during this Congress.

Overcoming the divide

Fault lines within the Republican Party will ultimately determine the extent to which Trump's agenda is codified into law.

But there will also be other obstacles that will prevent the Republican trio from achieving all of its policy goals.

In both houses of Congress, bills can be passed by a simple majority. But in the Senate, small groups and even individual senators can block a bill indefinitely through endless debate, in a process known as the filibuster.

Only with a qualified majority of 60 votes can senators choose to end debate and adopt the bill. Without the cooperation of Democrats, Republicans may not reach this figure.

However, with budget bills, Republicans have another tool to circumvent the filibuster.

Both parties are increasingly relying on a process called budget reconciliation for rapid passage. This process allows budgets and any accompanying legislation to pass by simple majority, thereby avoiding the filibuster.

The Senate parliamentarian, a nonpartisan office, ultimately determines which items can be addressed as part of the reconciliation process.

Not just bend the knee

In Scalise's letter, he outlined several key policy priorities for the new Republican-led Congress.

These included locking in Trump's proposed tax cuts, repealing federal energy regulations, and increasing resources to the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent irregular migration. .

Although these agenda items have broad Republican support, other items he has proposed will likely be more controversial.

Scalise called on Republicans to eliminate woke ideologies and strengthen federal protections for election integrity, a reference to Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Critics also question whether Republicans could roll back the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes sweeping measures to combat climate change, or the Affordable Care Act of 2010, which made insurance more accessible to US residents.

A Republican trio will make these policy goals more achievable. But the Brookings Institute's Kamarck cautions that the success of the Trump administration will likely depend on the actions of the president himself and how Congress responds to them.

He is very strong. There's no doubt about it, Kamarck said. But the only things that can undermine this strength are one's own choices.

She highlighted the controversial appointments Trump has recently made to cabinet posts.

He named Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence and far-right congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

These nominations will require confirmation in the Senate by a simple majority. But Trump's choices have already rattled some Republicans, including moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who ridiculed Gaetz as an unserious candidate.

Belt, a professor at George Washington University, also believes the cabinet choices could damage relations between Trump and his Republican colleagues in Congress.

That could really derail some of Trump's momentum, he said.

And when you see a president lose momentum early in his term, it encourages other members of Congress to work against him and not just kneel to his will.

