PM Modi in Bihar: PM unveils development projects worth 6,640 crores from Jamui





Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, at an event, in Jamui, Bihar, on November 15, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar for the second time on Friday (November 15, 2024) to celebrateJanjatiya Gaurav Diwason the occasion of the 150th birthday of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda and also to initiate several development projects worth 6,650 crores, mainly for tribal welfare and development in Jamui. Earlier on November 13, Prime Minister Modi had visited Darbhanga to lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the second AAIMS hospital in Bihar. Modi worships those whom no one cares about, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion, making an indirect reference to the tribal population. He also spent half an hour in tribalhate(market) to view the items made by the tribal people at the event held at Ballopur ground in Khaira, Jamui district. Jamui district shares a border with the neighboring tribal state of Jharkhand, where the second phase of polling for the state Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 20. The first phase of the elections took place on November 13. While listing the social measures and developmental works of the NDA government for the benefit of the tribal population of the country, Prime Minister Modi added that it is a good fortune for the NDA government to appoint a tribal woman, Draupadi Murmu, as President of India. Nitish Kumar Ji [Bihar Chief Minister] also called for and wholeheartedly endorsed the vote for Ms. Murmus' candidacy, he added. The welfare of tribals has been the priority of the NDA government, Mr. Modi said while adding that the NDA government has increased the budget allocated for tribal welfare in the country five times. Mr. Modi also announced that Bhagwan Birsa Munda Janjatiya Guarav Diwas would be celebrated in the country throughout the next year. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had issued a commemorative coin of denomination 150 on the occasion of the 150th birthday of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and a postal stamp of 5 in memory of the tribal leader was also issued on the occasion . Mr. Modi listed out several developmental works and social measures related to tribal growth and development of the country. He also launched several projects related to roads, housing, hospitals and schools for tribal people across the country. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arleker and several senior BJP leaders were also present on the occasion. Mr. Kumar, however, reiterated that he would not do any more (political) U-turn. Previously we made two mistakes, but now we are neither going here nor there, we are staying here. [NDA] forever, said Mr. Kumar whose Janata Dal (United) party had changed its political loyalties from the BJP-led NDA to the RJD-led party.Mahagathbandhan(grand alliance) twice and remained in power with Mr. Kumar as the chief minister of the state since November 2005.

