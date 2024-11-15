After Prabowo, it is now Jokowi who comes down the mountain in the Central Java regional elections

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) go down the mountain on Central Java regional election after the previous president Prabowo Subianto promote one of the regional head candidates.

Jokowi came down from the mountain to visit the state of Notoharjo Market in Solo, which he built while still mayor of Surakarta.

Jokowi's visit was not alone, he was accompanied by a pair of candidate mayor-deputy mayor of Surakarta serial number 02 Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani.

“Yes, I wanted to see him. I wanted to see what condition he was in,” he said, as reported by Solo. BetweenFriday (14/11/2024).

When asked about input to Solo's leadership, he admitted he had nothing to say.

“No ada, No There is. Another time,” he said.

On this occasion, Respati said that they came to Notoharjo Market because they were invited by Jokowi out of nostalgia.

“Previously, we were both invited to be nostalgic, it's ancient history. Pak Jokowi often comes here, from the past until today,” he said.

Jokowi also told him how at that time the Surakarta Municipality managed the market so that many consumers visited it.

“I got the story here first, it was told event so that there are many visitors. Suitable for sale. Here event motorcycles because there are a lot of motorcycles for sale [onderdil motor]” he said.

Astrid added, Jokowi also spoke about the experience of moving the Notoharjo market at that time from the Banjarsari region.

“In fact, the traders were also grateful because after moving here their income was much higher,” he said.

This week, it is reported that Jokowi will return to visit a number of areas in Central Java.

Cawe-Cawe Prabowo in Central Java regional elections

Previously, President Prabowo Subianto went cawe-cawe in the Central Java regional elections.

Prabowo openly invited the public to support the Ahmad Lutfhi-Taj Yasin couple, who are his candidates in the 2024 Central Java regional elections.

Prabowo's support for pair number 2 was uploaded directly to Ahmad Lutfi's Instagram on Saturday (09/11/2024).

Indonesia's number 1 person said Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin were the two right personalities to lead Central Java.

In his support for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, Prabowo also said he needed help from the province, city and district.

“For this, I need the support of the province, city or district. And I am sure that the two right personalities to lead Central Java are Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin,” Prabowo said in the video.

On social networks Twitter and TikTok, photos appeared showing Jokowi, Prabowo and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in the same room.

The clothes worn by Prabowo and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin were similar to those worn by the three of them in the supporting video.

Meanwhile, Jokowi, in the photo, is wearing the typical white shirt of President No. 7 of the Republic of Indonesia when he was still president.

Zoom

This gave rise to speculation among netizens about Jokowi's role in Prabowo's cawe-cawe in the Central Java regional elections.

A number of netizens admitted that they did not believe the video was taken after Prabowo and Gibran's inauguration.

However, if you look at the photos circulating, Vice President Gibran's image decorated the meeting room of Prabowo, Jokowi and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.