RFK Jr chosen as Donald Trump's health secretary – as president-elect says he'll do 'incredible things' | US News





Donald Trump chose vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his new health secretary and said he would do “incredible things.”

The news was announced by Donald Trump Jr on X, before the president-elect confirmed the nomination moments later.

Former Democrat RFK Jr., nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, had run as an independent presidential candidate but dropped out of the race and endorsed Mr. Trump in August.

From August: Kennedy family criticizes RFK Jr after Trump endorsement

In return for Mr Kennedy's support in the election, President-elect Trump pledged to give him an “important role” – and RFK Jr's preference for the health post was widely reported.

Mr. Trump spoke Thursday evening at a gala at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, attended by tech billionaire Elon Musk and actor Sylvester Stallone.

Speaking directly to RFK Jr, who was in the audience, Mr Trump said: “We want you to come up with things…and ideas…and things that you've been talking about for a long time. I think you're I'm going to do incredible things. No one will be able to do it like you.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) includes the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Medicare, Medicaid, and the National Institutes of Health.

RFK Jr “will return these agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard scientific research and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America great and healthy again,” the president-elect wrote on x.

Image: Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr in October during the presidential campaign. Photo: Reuters

Mr. Trump added: “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies that have engaged in deception, misinformation and misinformation when it comes to public health.

“The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration.”

Mr. Kennedy is a known vaccine skeptic who has repeatedly repeated misinformation, including the discredited theory that childhood vaccinations cause autism.

The health department led by RFK Jr “will play an important role in helping ensure that everyone is protected from the harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and food additives that have contributed to the health crisis overwhelming in this country,” the president said. -elect added.

Earlier, his son Donald Trump Jr was the first to confirm this appointment, writing on X: “Robert F Kennedy Jr will be Secretary of Health and Human Services! Promises made, promises kept.”

Read more: Who is and who is not on Trump's top team? Who is Robert F Kennedy Jr?

When Trump meets Obama and Biden

RFK Jr's position will need to be confirmed by a Senate vote – but even with the chamber under Republican control, his nomination could face opposition because of his views on health issues.

Before Mr. Trump announced his choice, Mr. Kennedy had already said that the new president would push to eliminate fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office. The addition of the compound has been cited as helping to improve dental health.

The department that RKF Jr hopes to oversee has more than 80,000 employees across the United States.

