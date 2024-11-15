Trump picks former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to lead VAExBulletin





Rep. Doug Collins, Republican of Georgia, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 17, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump named Collins as his choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Pool/Getty Images .

. Piscine/Getty Images

Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, a key defender of President-elect Donald Trump during his first impeachment proceedings, has been named secretary of Veterans Affairs.

“Doug is a veteran himself, currently serving our nation as a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command and fought for our country during the Iraq War,” he said. Trump said Thursday in a statement announcing his selection. “We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our active duty military, veterans and military families to ensure they receive the support they need.” Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our country in this very important role! »

With this selection, Trump has now elevated four of the eight Republicans who defended him during the first impeachment proceedings against him to important roles in the new administration.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin has been chosen as the proposed head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Former Rep. John Ratcliffe was named CIA director by Trump and Rep. Elise Stefanik will be named United Nations ambassador.

Collins is an Air Force Reserve Command chaplain and served in the House from 2013 to 2021. He unsuccessfully lobbied Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to appoint him to the Senate vacancy which opened in 2019 after then-Sen. Johnny Isaskon resigned due to health issues. He finished third in a 2020 special election primary behind Kemp's eventual choice, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who ultimately won a January 2021 runoff.

Collins' selection follows Trump's announcement Tuesday that he was nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/14/g-s1-34261/donald-trump-doug-collins-department-of-veterans-affairs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos