Viral video of Jokowi saying “I, Ridwan Kamil”, RK: This is support for me





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Jakarta number 1 gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil emphasized that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, supports him in the 2024 regional elections. This was conveyed by Ridwan in response to a viral video on social media that showed Jokowi saying, “I, Ridwan Kamil.” “I think it’s confirmed, yes. “And this sentence means that Pak Jokowi really supports me,” said Ridwan when meeting at the Dharma Bakti Vihara, Friday (11/15/2024). Ridwan said the supporting video was a continuation of his meeting with Jokowi in Solo, Central Java, in early November. Also read: Ridwan Kamil buys eggplants and rides a rickshaw during his visit to Petak Sembilan market He hopes Jokowi's support can boost Jakarta residents' confidence to elect him and his deputy governor candidate, Suswono, in the 2024 regional elections. “I hope this will inspire voters who also like Pak Jokowi to follow the direction that Pak Jokowi said earlier,” added Ridwan. The former West Java governor also admitted that he was increasingly optimistic that he could win the Jakarta legislative elections thanks to Jokowi's support. The video mentioned by Ridwan Kamil went viral on social media, one of which was uploaded to the Twitter account alias X @D4rmesta. In the video, Jokowi wears a white shirt and sits at a table served with fruit and empty plates. The former Jakarta governor said, “I, Ridwan Kamil” while smiling. After saying this sentence, a number of people shouted “Win” behind the video. Jokowi sat next to a man in a white shirt whose name was unknown. The man said Jokowi's support for Ridwan was in line with that of Jakarta's migrant community. “So the interfaith community and overseas communities in Jakarta are clear, we have won Ridwan Kamil,” said the man. Also read: Absence of KIM party president during Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's major campaign… As is known, three candidates for governor and deputy governor will participate in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. All three form the number 1 duo supported by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. Serial number 2, independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana. As for series number 3, there is a pair of candidates supported by PDI Perjuangan, Pramono Anung and Rano Karno. The 2024 electoral campaign officially begins on September 25, 2024. It will last until November 23, 2024. Meanwhile, voting day will be held simultaneously across Indonesia on November 27, 2024.

