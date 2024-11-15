PM leaves Jharkhand in IAF plane after snag grounds plane





The plane will have to stay at the Deoghar airport until the problem is resolved. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane suffered a technical problem at Deoghar in Jharkhand this afternoon and he left for Delhi on board another Indian Air Force plane, dispatched from New Delhi, more than two hours later. Sources said PM Modi was in the plane, which was about to take off, when the problem was detected and it was decided to stop the plane at Deoghar. Attempts were also made to remedy the aircraft problem before the arrival of the IAF aircraft. The Prime Minister today addressed two rallies in Jharkhand on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, and ahead of the second round of legislative elections in the state on November 20. Barely 80 km from Deoghar in Jharkhand's Godda, Rahul Gandhi's helicopter remained grounded for 45 minutes while awaiting clearance from air traffic control, leading the Congress to claim that the delay was deliberate to disrupt the campaign schedule of the leader of the opposition in the country. Lok Sabha. The Congress had highlighted the Prime Minister's rally near Deoghar, suggesting that his event took priority over Mr Gandhi's movements. The helicopter was able to take off 45 minutes later. During his rallies earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi attacked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Reiterating his “shehzada” (prince), the Prime Minister accused Mr. Gandhi of conspiring to remove reservations from people belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities in order to “weaken them “. “Congress has dangerous intentions. Congress” “shehzada” conspires to remove reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared the reservation as slavery, forced labor, but he was later defeated in the elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations…We will foil such a conspiracy,” PM Modi said. He also alleged that the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which is in alliance with the Congress, was helping “infiltrators” become permanent residents in Jharkhand, an accusation leveled by several other BJP leaders, including the state health minister. 'Interior, Amit Shah. At the rally in Godda district, Rahul Gandhi pushed for a nationwide caste census, saying it would change the face of India. “Caste census is inevitable…We will demolish the 50 per cent reservation cap, PM Modi can do whatever he can,” he said. The second phase polling for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. (With inputs from PTI)

