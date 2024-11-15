PM Modi stranded at Deoghar airport for 2 hours after plane crash, returns in another plane





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded for nearly two hours at the Deoghar airport on Friday after his special IAF plane encountered a technical problem, forcing him to return to Delhi on another plane. Modi had just addressed a rally in Jamui, Bihar, where he attended a ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Officials confirmed that after his plane malfunctioned, the prime minister had to wait in Deoghar for the problem to be resolved. However, the plane could not be repaired in time, leading to the PM's departure on another special plane. Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sagar told PTI, “The Prime Minister had to wait for more than two hours.” During this period, the region's airspace was declared a no-fly zone. This comes as in another incident, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's helicopter got stuck for 45 minutes at Godda due to lack of clearance from air traffic control. The Congress alleged that the delay in permission was a deliberate move to disrupt Gandhi's campaign ahead of the final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. Videos from the scene showed Rahul Gandhi waiting inside the helicopter for permission to leave. Deepika Pandey Singh, Congress MP and candidate from Mahagama constituency, criticized the incident, saying: “Just because the Prime Minister is in Deogarh, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to pass through that area… He There is a protocol that we understand, but Congress has ruled. the country for 70 years and such an incident has never happened with any opposition leader… This is not acceptable. Gandhi's helicopter finally took off at 2:50 p.m. This was not the first theft-related incident of the week. Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, experienced a similar delay, with her helicopter stuck for nearly 50 minutes earlier in the week. ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi's helicopter stuck in Jharkhand after failing to get ATC clearance PM Modi commemorates 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Jamui, Bihar, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He accused previous Congress governments of downplaying the role of tribal leaders in the independence struggle in order to uplift “one party and one family”. Without naming the opposition or the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi said: “If only one party and one family were to be recognized, who would remember Birsa Munda and Tilka Manjhi? » Modi highlighted the initiatives taken by his government towards tribal welfare, including designating districts with high tribal population as 'aspirational' and increasing the tribal welfare budget from 25,000 crore to 1.25 lakh crore. . He expressed his commitment to improving education, healthcare and employment for tribal communities, called 'padhai, kamai aur dawaai'. During his speech, Modi also praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present at the event, for supporting the elevation of Droupadi Murmu to the presidency. Kumar, in a brief speech, admitted that his past alliances with the RJD-Congress outfit were mistakes which he would not repeat. The prime minister highlighted his admiration for tribal values, describing their environmental practices as a global example amid concerns over climate change. He also mentioned the government's efforts, such as establishing Eklavya schools and conferring Padma awards to tribal artists. Modi spoke about combating sickle cell disease prevalent among tribals and improving access to healthcare through Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/pm-narendra-modi-return-to-delhi-delayed-after-aircraft-faces-technical-snag-at-deoghar-airport-1731454 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos