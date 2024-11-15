Donald Trump's shake-up of electric vehicle rules would be extremely positive for Tesla





Donald Trump's criticism of electric vehicles is expected to lead to an end to government subsidies for consumers who buy them, boosting Elon Musk's Tesla by causing its rivals to suffer greater losses.

The president-elect said electric vehicles would bring about the complete annihilation of the U.S. auto industry, even as adoption has increased in other parts of the world, including China. Trump said in July, when he accepted the Republican nomination, that he would end the electric vehicle mandate on day one, referring to proposed emissions rules that President Joe Biden's administration had relaxed four months ago earlier.

While Tesla makes money from its electric vehicles, its competitors' losses on them have been reduced by consumer tax credits worth up to $7,500 under the Biden inflation reduction law.

A Trump presidency would be negative overall for the electric vehicle industry, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush. However, for Tesla, we see this as a huge positive.

Tesla has added $300 billion in market capitalization since election night, a figure that exceeds the combined market value of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, said Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu.

Consumer tax incentives benefit Musk's rivals more, as Tesla profits from its battery-powered cars and trucks, while electric vehicles generate losses for other U.S. automakers. Consumer tax credits reduce these losses, and a so-called loophole for leased electric vehicles generally guarantees the largest possible credit.

Most vehicles that consumers purchase directly are not eligible for the full subsidy because many of their components or materials come from China. But these requirements don't exist for leased vehicles, which has led to an explosion in electric vehicle rentals.

Tesla prefers to sell its models rather than lease them, to avoid the risk of falling residual values, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.

However, many automakers selling in the United States have priced their electric vehicles with the tax incentive in mind, and the larger the subsidy maximized by the leasing gap, the more likely the product will appeal to consumers. Without these subsidies, automakers could be forced to lower prices and deepen their losses, or even risk losing some customers altogether.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company will turn a profit on electric vehicles by the end of the year. Because Tesla is currently the only U.S. automaker to do so, it benefits from its competitors' growing losses without suffering from them itself.

Remove subsidies, Musk said in July on X, the social networking site he owns. This will only help Tesla.

Trump's election could also lead to faster regulatory approval of self-driving technology, helping Tesla and other groups develop self-driving cars.

Trump could also accelerate some of the [full self-driving] and autonomous initiatives for Tesla and competitor Waymo, Ives said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into Tesla last month after reporting four crashes that occurred in poor visibility conditions while Autopilot's fully autonomous driving feature was activated. One of the accidents was fatal.

The expected rollback of vehicle emissions regulations and gas mileage standards under Trump will give traditional automakers a longer transition period to battery-powered cars, giving them more time to continue selling vehicles. cars and trucks equipped with traditional engines.

Nothing will change for 18 to 24 months, but legacy automakers, such as GM and Ford, will likely feel the benefits, said Dan Levy, an analyst at Barclays.

With fewer electric products on the market, Ford stands to benefit more, while GM is further along in EVs, so their capacity is established and so they need EVs to work a little more than Ford does right now , he declared.

Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency initiated regulations that would have required two-thirds of automakers' fleets to be electric by 2032. That goal was relaxed in the agency's final rule in March, and businesses will have more time to achieve it.

Trump also targeted the California Air Resources Board during his first administration and could do so again. The board has had a waiver since the 1960s to set its own stricter emissions policy, and automakers often follow its decisions because of the size of the market. In 2019, the Trump administration sued the board to revoke the waiver, a suit that was dropped when Biden took office.

Although the policy shift under Trump portends a headwind against electric vehicles, automakers will continue to move toward greater electrification, having invested billions in factories, tooling, product development and the marketing of these vehicles, experts say.

Nobody throws away electric vehicles, Levy added. This is all the new product that automakers are considering. Maybe it changes the timeline and the curve… If it's not demand-driven, if there's not a regulatory mandate, they're not going to do it.

The aspects of electric vehicle policy that experts say are least threatened are those that benefit Trump's allies. The production tax credit included in the IRA helped automakers expand their footprint, which included building new facilities in states like Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan, all of which voted for it .

There is already so much investment, said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive. [The production tax credit] is less vulnerable than consumer credit.

