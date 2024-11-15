PM Modi's plane suffers technical glitch in Jharkhand's Deoghar | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane suffered a technical problem in Jharkhand's Deogarh district on Friday, delaying his return to Delhi. “The Prime Minister has been at the Deoghar airport for over an hour now. Alternative modalities for his return to Delhi are being discussed,” an official told PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP file) As a result, a “no-fly zone” was declared in the region's airspace, officials said. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid homage to tribal icon Birsa Munda in Jamui, Bihar, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the start of his 150th birth anniversary. During the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, PM Modi joined the dance artists while interacting and also tried his hand at a traditional dhol. He was felicitated with an idol of tribal leader Birsa Munda on the occasion. ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition: 'Those who see the messiah in Sambhaji Maharaj's assassin' PM Modi unveils valuable development projects 6,640 billion The Prime Minister unveiled development projects worth 6,640 million. It also issued a commemorative coin and a postage stamp during the event. It was the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that created a separate ministry for tribal welfare. 10 years ago, the budget for the development of tribal areas and tribal families was less than 25,000 billion. Our government increased it 5 times to 1.25 lakh crores, Modi said at a rally in Jamui. ALSO READ: Ghuspaithiya Bandhan, Mafia Ka Ghulam: PM Modi denounces INDIA's blockade in Jharkhand “Just a few days ago, we launched a special program for the development of over 60,000 tribal villages in the country: Dharti Aaba, Janjatiya Gram, Utkarsh Abhiyan,” he added. “By virtue of this, approximately 80,000 crore will be invested in tribal villages. Its objective is to provide necessary facilities to the tribal society as well as create training and employment opportunities for the youth,” the Prime Minister said. Last year, on this day, I was in Ulihatu, the village of Dharti Aba Birsa Munda. Today I arrived on this land which saw the courage of martyr Tilka Manjhi. But this time the event is even more special as the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda begins today across the country, he said. “These programs will continue in the next year. Today, around 1 million people from hundreds of districts across the country are connected to our program through technology,” PM Modi added.

