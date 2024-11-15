Chairman of Labor Friends of India: The UK and India are on the verge of a free trade agreement. It's time to do it





Speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the magnificent home of the Indian President, in April 2002, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's assessment of the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the United Kingdom and India was generally confident. We tell our negotiators: do it by Diwali in October, he said after receiving a ceremonial welcome on the grounds of the colonial-era building designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens. But as has often happened when Mr Johnson has promised to get things done, his actions have unfortunately failed to match the noble ambition of his words. Two years later, the promised FTA has still not been signed.

It is encouraging that the Labor Government has made clear its determination to carry out this task, a commitment underlined by visits to India this year by high-profile figures including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Secretary of State State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds and Foreign Minister David Lammy who said: Our negotiations on the free trade agreement are the floor and not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our common potential and ensure growth, from Bangalore to Birmingham. Talks aimed at resolving several key issues are should resume later this month, after an eight-month hiatus due to elections in both countries. India is pushing for greater access to the UK market for its skilled professionals in sectors such as technology and healthcare, while the UK wants greater opportunities in India for its service sectors such as telecommunications , legal services and banking services. Balancing these wish lists and then selling the deal to their respective electorates will require caution in London and New Delhi. The UK also wants India to cut import duties on products ranging from meat and chocolate to electric vehicles and Scotch whisky. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, knows that these tariffs help protect jobs in his country. Take Scotch whisky, popular in India but currently only 2% of the market due to 150% tariffs on imported alcoholic beverages. A reduction in import duties could boost sales of up to 1 billion over the next five yearsaccording to the Scotch Whiskey Association, but this could threaten the sales of Indian whiskey brands which have been booming in recent years. However, the ambition of the Minister of Foreign Affairs is correct. According to the UN COMTRADE database, the value of exports from India and the United Kingdom was almost equal in 2023. India's population is more than 20 times that of Britain. Furthermore, India is expected to become the world's third largest economy by 2030, with a large and affluent middle class, making it essential that the UK is in pole position to benefit. During his trip to India, Mr. Johnson visited the British JCB factory in Gujarat and met India's richest man, Gautam Adani, whose business empire includes sectors such as clean energy, supply chains and infrastructure. JCB and the Adani Group are just two examples of Indian companies that could use a dynamic and meaningful FTA to help drive economic growth in the UK, particularly in the areas of technology, trade, energy transition and research and development. As well as benefiting the UK's services and intellectual property sectors, a trade deal would provide a welcome boost to higher education, one of our biggest exports but facing financial challenges. Mumbai-based SP Jain School of Management, which launched a new education center in Canary Wharf last year, and the University of Southampton, which recently became the first UK university to be granted a license to establish a campus in India, show what can be achieved. My enthusiasm for an FTA is influenced by my career. I was born and raised in a modest family in India and arrived in the UK in 2001 with very little. In London, I founded and grew fintech companies that leveraged cutting-edge technologies to make international payments more accessible and affordable. Following my entrepreneurial career, I served as London's Deputy Mayor for Business for two terms, championing business and promoting entrepreneurship, including among members of the Indian diaspora. While there are certainly obstacles to a deal, there is good reason to be optimistic. India's FTAs ​​with Australia and the United Arab Emirates came into effect in 2022. Imports from countries with which India has FTAs ​​will be 38% higher this year than in 2019, according to a study by the think tank GTRI. If this pattern were repeated, the value of British exports to India would increase from 16.6 billion to almost 23 billion. According to estimates, an FTA with the UK could add up to $8.6 billion to India's GDP. Fourteen rounds of negotiations between the two countries since January 2022 have progressed well and resulted in an agreement in principle or broad consensus reached on 24 of 26 chapters in the FTA. When negotiations resume, the UK government should urge negotiators to quickly finalize the proposed deal and provide a credible timetable for the introduction of FTAs. As Chairman of Labor Friends of India, I was delighted to attend a recent Diwali event at Downing Street hosted by Keir Starmer. A traditional Indian Kuchipudi dance performance and the famous staircase No. 10 decorated with garlands of orange marigolds offered an impressive and moving spectacle. After lighting a diya oil lamp, Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke about the UK's valued relations with India and the desire to build a long and shared future together. While this is not just the UK's gift, I hope that when we meet again next year to mark Diwali, a meaningful new FTA will be in place, providing an even greater reason to celebrate. More essential comments published byFortune: The opinions expressed in comments on Fortune.com are solely the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs ofFortune.

