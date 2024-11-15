PM Modis plane faces technical problem at Deoghar airport, leaves for Delhi after 2 hours delay





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded in Jharkhand for nearly two hours after his plane encountered a technical problem on Friday afternoon. The IAF plane remained at the Deoghar airport while the Prime Minister eventually returned to Delhi in another plane. Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in neighboring Bihar's Jamui area on Friday ahead of a planned event in Delhi.

“Prime Minister Modi flew from Deoghar to Delhi in another special plane after his IAF plane developed a technical problem. The plane could not be repaired in time. The Prime Minister said had to wait for more than two hours,” Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sagar told PTI.

The airspace was declared a no-fly zone on Friday afternoon as the prime minister waited for the problem to be resolved. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also found himself in a similar situation after a rally in Jharkhand's Godda district. The LoP grounded its helicopter for approximately two hours, prompting allegations from Congress that the delay was politically motivated.

The updates came soon after the Prime Minister concluded a visit to Jamui in Bihar to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He initiated tribal welfare projects worth over 6,000 crore during the event.

Gandhi found himself unable to leave Jharkhand on Friday after his helicopter was flagged for non-ATC clearance. The plane was eventually allowed to travel after a 45-minute delay, with party leaders calling it a calculated move aimed at disrupting its campaign agenda.

“Just because the Prime Minister is in Deogarh, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to pass through that area… There is a protocol which we understand, but the Congress has ruled the country for 70 years and such an incident is not acceptable. “It's never happened with any opposition leader. This is not acceptable,” said Dipika Pandey Singh, MP and Congress candidate from Mahagama seat.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modis-aircraft-faces-technical-snag-at-deoghar-airport-in-jharkhand-his-return-to-delhi-delayed-11731665063362.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos