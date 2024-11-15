Donald Trump to appoint anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to oversee US public health





President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will nominate former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). It's the fulfillment of an implicit promise Trump made at a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York in late October, where he said he would let Kennedy rant about health care.

Kennedy, a former Democrat and scion of a wealthy political family, first became known as an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist. Around 2015, he joined the board of directors of the nonprofit Childrens Health Defense, which alleges that conditions such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are caused by environmental factors, particularly harmful agents contained in vaccines. Kennedy has repeatedly spread misinformation about vaccines and was named in 2021 by the Center for Countering Digital Hate as one of twelve misinformation, spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook .

He suggested, contrary to all reputable scientific research, that Covid-19 may have been ethnically targeted to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese and that HIV does not cause AIDS, and implied that vaccine mandates are worse than the Holocaust. He also said in a 2012 deposition that a worm ate part of his brain and then died.

The Kennedys account was banned from Instagram in 2021 for spreading misinformation about vaccines. His account was reinstated in 2023, when he announced his candidacy.

In August, Kennedy suspended his campaign and threw his support behind Trump, saying, “If President Trump is elected and keeps his word, the enormous burden of chronic disease that is bankrupting the country will disappear.” He launched a parallel slogan to Trump's MAGAMake America Healthy Again (MAHA), focused on prioritizing regenerative agriculture, preserving natural habitats, and removing toxins from our food, water, and our air.

HHS oversees 13 federal agencies that Kennedy said he would eliminate, including the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.

However, Kennedy's position still depends on congressional approval. Former HHS leaders have had long careers in public health or within the department itself before becoming its chief. A Republican-controlled Senate could defer to Trump, or it could cite Kennedy's aggressive promotion of conspiracy theories, his long career as a loyal Democrat and his confusing positions on abortion as reasons to block his membership.

Although Kennedy has promised to overhaul the entire system, experts who spoke to WIRED say he would likely run into long-standing regulations that would be difficult to get around. Health policies are also heavily informed by advisory committees, made up of medical and public health experts, and it would take time to completely change government recommendations.

Yet as HHS director, Kennedy would have substantial authority to lay off staff and declare public health emergencies.

