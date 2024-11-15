Acquittal plea in Imran gifts case rejected





ISLAMABAD:

An Islamabad high court has rejected pleas for acquittal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a case related to alleged violation of official rules of depositing Toshakhanar gifts during the tenure of Imran as Prime Minister. The court is expected to arraign the couple on November 18.

Meanwhile, in another interesting development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to set aside the accountability court's January 31 verdict convicting Imran and Bushra in another gift case and remand the case for a new trial.

On Thursday, Islamabad Central Court Special Principal Judge Shahrukh Arjumand revealed his order on the pleas filed by the PTI founder and his wife during a hearing held in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where Imran is detained for more than a year.

The former prime minister appeared in the courtroom freshly shaven and wearing a gray sweater. Bushra, who was granted bail last month, failed to appear and submitted an application through her lawyers to be excused from appearing in court that day. The court approved his request.

In its detailed 5-page order, the trial court noted that the investigation into the case was carried out independently by the NAB. He said the value of the jewelry allegedly acquired by Imran in alleged violation of the rules was much higher, as found by Bulgari, the manufacturer of the jewelry.

He said this piece of evidence could not be discounted at this stage. The court said a fair opportunity should be given to the prosecution to record all relevant facts during the trial.

The suit said the previous Toshakhana reference filed against Imran and his wife was finally decided while the present case is at the initial stage in which the charge is yet to be framed.

“With the above observations, the separate applications filed by the accused for their acquittal are dismissed,” it added.

Meanwhile, an IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Thursday heard the plea of ​​Imran and his wife seeking dismissal of a trial court's order dated 31 January in the Toshakhana-1 case. On April 1, the IHC stayed the trial court's order.

Lawyer Ali Zafar appeared on behalf of the PTI founder and his wife, while special public prosecutor Amjad Pervez and public prosecutor Rafiq Maqsood represented the NAB in court.

During the hearing, Pervez said he personally disagreed with the procedure by which the convictions in the Toshakhana case were handed down, which is why he had previously said that the sentences of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi should be suspended.

He asked the court to dismiss the trial court's order and remand for a new trial.

Addressing the petitioner's lawyer, the IHC Chief Justice asked, “Mr. Ali Zafar, what do you say about the statement of the NAB prosecutor?”

Zafar responded that in his opinion the trial court's verdict could not be defended.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb noted that there were only two options for the PTI founder: he could accept what Amjad Pervez proposed or request that the case resume from the indictment stage before the court of first instance.

“If you accept neither, we will not examine the technical defects but will instead examine the case on its merits,” he said. The court then adjourned the hearing till November 21 while asking lawyer Ali Zafar to consult Imran and Bushra on the NAB application.

