Court orders Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to file their response by Monday





Listen to the article

An accountability court has ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to submit their response in a £190 million corruption case by Monday.

The hearing took place at Adiala jail, where PTI founder Imran Khan appeared in court, while Bushra Bibi was granted a one-day exemption on medical grounds, Express News reported .

The legal proceedings were led by Justice Nasir Javed Rana.

The hearing did not result in any response from the defendants to the 342 questions raised by the court. Accordingly, the judge adjourned the matter till Monday and ordered Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to file their responses by then.

During the hearing, the defense lawyers submitted a written application stating that the Islamabad High Court had orally mentioned that no action would be taken until the acquittal plea was heard.

Defense attorneys argued that since they had submitted a written request, there should be no objection to the motion.

NAB lawyers argued that the petition did not bear the signatures of the lawyers who had presented the arguments before the High Court. They further clarified that no such oral order was passed during their presence before the High Court.

Despite this, the court did not accept the defense argument and granted the exemption request for Bushra Bibi.

What's the case for £190m?

The case alleges that Imran Khan and others involved adjusted Rs 50 billion, equivalent to £190 million at the time, which was transferred by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA). United with the Pakistani government. This sum was part of a settlement with a real estate tycoon.

As Prime Minister, Khan obtained cabinet approval for this settlement on December 3, 2019, without disclosing confidential details of the agreement. The agreement stipulated that the funds would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife received land worth billions of rupees from the real estate tycoon for the construction of an educational institution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2509781/190-million-case-imran-bushra-asked-to-submit-reply-till-nov-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos