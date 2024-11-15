Donald Trump picks RFK Jr. for HHS; Bond MarketExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former independent presidential candidate, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. On the campaign trail, Kennedy, an environmental advocate and vaccine skeptic, claimed it would dramatically reduce chronic disease rates in just two years. He has spread several conspiracy theories, including claiming that Wi-Fi causes cancer and that school shootings are caused by antidepressants.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, on November 1. Trump has now tapped Kennedy for his administration. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images “The idea that someone who has actively sowed misinformation about vaccines is responsible for the scientific research of government and public health agencies really horrifies a lot of people in these areas,” said NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin at Up First. . The Senate will have to vote to confirm Kennedy to this role. Kennedy's campaign website says he supports access to abortion. Simmons-Duffin says it will be interesting to see how that view plays out among Republicans eager to restrict abortion access at the federal level.

Bond investors say some aspects of Trump's economic agenda are alarming. Even as the stock market surged after Trump's victory, the bond market sold off. The U.S. government sells bonds to investors like banks and other countries. Selling bonds can affect things like interest rates and inflation. If interest rates are low, your business and government can borrow money more cheaply. If rates rise, things will quickly become expensive. The bond market can also influence interest payments on credit cards, auto loans and mortgages.

Although Trump has promised to reduce inflation, bond investors think he might do the opposite, says NPR's Rafael Nam. Trump is proposing a wide range of tariffs that will make products imported by the United States, such as clothing, toys, shoes and technology gadgets, more expensive. He also wants to exempt workers at restaurants and other venues from paying taxes on tips. These things could worsen the country's finances. Bond investors wield power with their money, Nam says. If the interest paid by the United States on its bonds increases, the financial shock facing the country could spread fear to other markets, such as stocks.

President Biden meets with leaders from the Asia-Pacific region, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Lima, Peru. The two will meet tomorrow in what is expected to be the final summit between the leaders before Biden leaves office.

The meeting has two main missions: Biden wants to consolidate the political cooperation he believes he has been able to achieve in this relationship and to emphasize the importance of keeping the lines of communication open. NPR's Asma Khalid says one of those lines in particular is military-to-military communication. The White House believes that competition with China will be the defining issue of what the world will look like in the decades to come. Special series

Human rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Many of the bans passed by states this year against gender-affirming health care for young people are before a court federal and could be on its way to the United States Supreme Court. . Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images .

Each weekday, Morning Edition will dig deeper into one of the promises President-elect Trump made for the first day of his administration.

Trump has promised to sign an executive order directing every federal agency to end the promotion of sex or gender transition at any age. Jamie Taylor, a professor at the University of Toledo who has written about the transgender rights movement, talks about what the executive order could do and the impact on health care providers. She also explains how transgender athletes could be affected by changes to Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in schools and educational programs that receive government funding.

Weekend Picks

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One. Karen Neal/Amazon MGM Studios .

rock legendKaren Neal/Amazon MGM Studios

Find out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

Movies: The holiday season comes to an emergency halt when Santa is kidnapped in Red One. It's up to his security chief and a scoundrel to save Christmas.

TV: In Say Nothing, a woman was kidnapped and killed by members of the Irish Republican Army. Decades later, one of the women involved in his disappearance struggles with her memories.

BooksExBulletin book critic Maureen Corrigan found two books this week that offered beauty, inspiration and humor: Water, Water by Billy Collins and The Dog Who Followed the Moon by James Norbury.

Music: Composer Laura Kaminsky's intimate new opera, Lucidity, revolves around Lili, an aging opera singer played by 80-year-old soprano Lucy Shelton, who deals with the effects of memory loss.

3 things to know before you leave

The California Department of Insurance says detectives found this bear costume at the home of suspects accused of orchestrating fake bear attacks on their vehicles. California Department of Insurance .

. California Department of Insurance Four Los Angeles residents allegedly used a life-size bear costume to stage attacks on their vehicles to defraud several insurance companies out of six figures. Have you ever had a disagreement with your loved ones during the holidays? If so, we want to know how you did it. Your response may be published in the Up First newsletter on November 24. NBC announced yesterday that Craig Melvin will replace Hoda Kotb as the new anchor of the Today show.

