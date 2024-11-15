Türkiye celebrates the 41st anniversary of Turkish Cyprus”





ANKARA Trkiye reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the occasion of its 41st anniversary, celebrated on November 15. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan celebrated this anniversary on X, sending a message of solidarity and remembrance. “I congratulate the 41st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, our friend and brother, guarantor of peace, justice and stability in the Mediterranean,” Erdoan wrote. Erdoan also paid tribute to the “heroic martyrs” and veterans who fought to ensure the security and sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot community, sending his affectionate greetings to his “Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters.” The Turkish Foreign Ministry echoed this sentiment, stating that as a “homeland and guarantor,” Trkiye will always stand by Turkish Cypriots, safeguarding their rights and interests. The ministry hailed the TRNC as “the most important symbol of the Turkish Cypriot struggle for sovereignty and freedom.” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz marked the anniversary by attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Atatrk monument in the TRNC capital Lefkoa alongside TRNC President Ersin Tatar. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also commemorated the milestone, reiterating Trkiye's commitment to ensuring “the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots, the rightful co-owners of the island.” Fidan highlighted the indissoluble bond between Trkiye and the TRNC, saying: “Trkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, regardless of the circumstances, will always remain united.” The Turkish Ministry of National Defense added on X: “As we have done until today, we will now continue to support the Turkish Cypriots!” The celebrations come against the backdrop of a decades-long conflict on the divided island of Cyprus. Ethnic tensions and violence in the 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat into enclaves for safety. In 1974, the military intervention of Trkiye, as a guarantor power, led to the creation of the TRNC following a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at annexation. The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the European Union in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end a long-running conflict. Trkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus, based on sovereign equality and equal international status.

