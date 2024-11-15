Right-wing blog Guido Fawkes to be taken over by Boris Johnson's aide, now one of UK's youngest peers





Further proof that Guido is an integral part of the Tory establishment, Kempsell was the Prime Minister's former spokesperson and is said to be his tennis partner. Conservative right-wing blog Guido Fawkes is set to be taken over by Boris Johnson's former aide Lord Ross Kempsell after owner Paul Staines announced he was resigning as editor this week. Lord Kempsell has been appointed to the role of editor and will examine how to increase Guidos' audience and revenue, and potentially the size of the newsroom, Press Gazette reports. Further proof that Guido is firmly part of the Tory establishment, Kempsell was the Prime Minister's former spokesperson and is said to be his tennis partner. The Independent also reports that a PR firm set up by Kempsell has amassed more than 2 million assets in just 12 months and counts Mr Johnson among its clients. So much for Guido, a radical blog that campaigns against sleaze, cronyism and hypocrisy. News of Staines' resignation came ahead of Guidos' 20th birthday dinner taking place this week. Press Gazette also reports: Staines steps down as he speaks out against a defamation suit filed by Dale Vince over coverage of comments the Ecotricity founder made on Times Radio about Hamas, even though Guido has previously used protection from legal action. action because Staines is based in Ireland and the site's servers are based in Washington DC. Basit Mahmood is editor-in-chief of Left Foot Forward To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers, we need to dramatically expand our donor base. That's why in 2024, we're looking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support the work of Left Foot Forward. We still need 117 more donations to reach the goal. You can help. Donate today. Donate today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2024/11/right-wing-blog-guido-fawkes-to-be-taken-over-by-boris-johnson-aide-who-was-made-one-of-uks-youngest-peers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos