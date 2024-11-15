PM Modi announces Rs 6,000 MSP for soybean: Vidarbha and Marathwada farmers relieved





Last update: November 15, 2024, 12:05 p.m. IST Maharashtra's rural economy relies heavily on soybean trade, especially during and after Diwali. The decision is seen as an important step to protect farmers from market price volatility (PTI file) Providing relief to farmers in Maharashtras Vidarbha and Marathwada, grappling with fluctuating market rates and unfavorable conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybean. Soybean, a key cash crop, is mainly grown ahead of Diwali as it provides farmers with immediate liquidity during the festive period. The Vidarbha and Marathwada regions are particularly important for soybean cultivation, with districts such as Washim, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Bhandara leading in production. Experts estimate that West Vidarbha alone produces soybean worth over Rs 7,100 crore every year. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to distressed farmers to mitigate their losses. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also introduced the Bhavantar Yojana, a scheme ensuring farmers receive the price difference between MSP and lower market rates directly in their bank accounts. While these measures have helped, the Prime Minister's announcement of Rs 6,000 MSP has sparked optimism among soybean farmers. BUSINESS KEY FOR SOYBEAN Maharashtra's rural economy relies heavily on soybean trade, especially during and after the Diwali season. The increase in MSP is expected to strengthen this cycle, ensuring better returns to farmers. A soybean farmer from Buldhana district said, “This announcement has brought us financial relief during the festive season. This gives us hope for a better future. » The combination of state-level schemes such as Bhavantar and the new MSP have rejuvenated both farmers and traders. The announcement also raised expectations that soybean prices would rise in the open market. Retailers are now recalibrating their plans to align with government interventions. Election news PM Modi announces Rs 6,000 MSP for soybean: Vidarbha and Marathwada farmers relieved

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/pm-modi-announces-rs-6000-msp-for-soybean-vidarbha-marathwada-farmers-relieved-9121237.html

