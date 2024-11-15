Pakistan Army has no plans to strike deal with jailed former PM Imran Khan





Pakistan's military has no intention of negotiating or striking a deal with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, senior military sources have told the Guardian.

This comes after Khan said he would be ready to engage with army leaders from his prison cell.

Imran Khan is currently serving his sentence in Adiala Prison and is not allowed to meet journalists. However, the Guardian submitted its questions through its legal team.

Khan responded and said he had had “no personal involvement with the military” since he was arrested and imprisoned in August last year.

However, Khan added that he would not rule out striking a deal with Pakistan's military establishment, despite previously accusing them of bringing down his government and being behind his incarceration.

Regarding reaching a deal with the army, any engagement would be based on principles and in the interest of the people, and not on personal gains or compromises that undermine Pakistan's democratic values, said l former Pakistani Prime Minister to the Guardian.

He added that he would rather live the rest of my life in prison than compromise on my principles.

Separately, senior military officials said that in recent months, Khan had pressured them to talk with the army and offered “unconditional” talks as he sought a deal to secure his release.

However, the military leadership is said to resolutely refuse to enter into negotiations with Imran Khan.

Watch | Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer in the running for Oxford chancellor

Khan faces legal proceedings against him and cannot expect any settlement from the army. Khan wants everyone to respect the rule of law, but he doesn't want the rule of law to be for himself, a military source told the British newspaper.

Imran Khan's government notably fell when its relations with the army leadership deteriorated in 2022. It then began to verbally criticize the military establishment and accuse it of a role in an attempt to assassination against his life and having orchestrated his arrest.

He is currently facing hundreds of cases that he says are overturned by the military and its political opponents who formed the current coalition government.

Earlier in July, Khan publicly offered to hold “conditional” talks with the Pakistani military, if it agreed to hold “clean and transparent” elections.

(With contribution from agencies)

Mansi Arora

Ardent geopolitical writer with a keen eye on world affairs. Passionate about illuminating the complexities of global dynamics, Mansi explores her interests b

seeMore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/pakistan-military-has-no-intentions-of-working-out-a-deal-with-imprisoned-former-pm-imran-khan-776457 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos