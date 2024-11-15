Politics
Transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to PH prison considered by Indonesia
After spending 14 years in prison in Indonesia, Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso may finally have the chance to return to the Philippines thanks to the “prisoner transfer” policy.
In a press release translated into English, Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry of Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction (Kemenko Kumham Imipas) said it is currently considering the option of ” prisoner transfer” or prisoner transfer for foreign detainees, including Veloso, as part of constructive diplomacy.
He said this was discussed in a meeting with Philippine Ambassador Gina Alagon Jamoralin, during which Coordinating Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra stressed that Indonesia defends its legal sovereignty and is committed to implementing the criminal sanctions imposed by the courts.
Yusril said the issue was discussed internally within the Kemenko Kumham Imipas and brought to the attention of their newly elected president, Prabowo Subianto.
He said they were formulating a policy to resolve the issue of foreign prisoners in their country, either through bilateral negotiations or transfer of prisoners.
“If the request is granted, Mary Jane Veloso will continue to serve the remainder of her sentence in the Philippines, subject to the conditions determined by the decision of the Indonesian court,” the press release said.
In accordance with this policy, the Philippines should recognize the decision and carry out the sentence as determined in Indonesia, as this is part of reciprocal cooperation between the two countries.
The Coordinating Ministry of Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction said it continues to coordinate with relevant parties to formulate further procedures, including bilateral negotiations and agreements with the Philippine government.
He expressed hope that this will strengthen relations between the two countries in respecting the law and protecting the rights of citizens abroad.
Yusril said Indonesia respected the Philippine government's request to consider the transfer of Veloso in the interest of law enforcement in the Philippines.
“The Philippine government is obliged to recognize and respect the judicial process regarding Veloso, including the verdict rendered by the Indonesian court,” he added.
“Our nation’s sovereignty in prosecuting crimes committed by foreign nationals must be fully respected,” he added.
However, Yusril said that if a foreign prisoner has been returned to his country of origin, “the responsibility for his rehabilitation lies with that country, including the decision to grant remission or pardon, all such decisions are transmitted to the respective country. “
Grant a remission or pardon
Atty. Edre Olalia, Veloso's legal advisor and president of the National Union of People's Lawyers, said there are three basic factors that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. can consider in granting Veloso's pardon.
“First there are humanitarian reasons, then there is evidence – Veloso is a victim of human trafficking and not a drug mule. Third, there is a legal dilemma, namely that the sanction handed down by the Indonesian court does not exist in the Philippines,” he said in a telephone interview with GMA News Online.
Olalia said although Veloso's transfer is still under consideration, NUPL will welcome and support the decision if approved.
“Kinokonsider pa lang, hindi pa formal but we welcome it, and it was a pleasant surprise. (It's something that) we didn't anticipate,” he said.
“Again, this is a government-to-government discussion, but we can campaign for the administration to push for this,” he added.
Veloso's family
When asked if Veloso's family had been informed of the Indonesian project, Olalia said they probably knew about the news by now.
Although he has been in constant communication with the family, he stressed that their priority is to see them face to face to explain the possibilities if the transfer is approved.
In 2010, Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking after she was arrested in possession of 2.6 kilos of heroin in Yogyakarta. She was sentenced to the death penalty.
Veloso has since maintained her innocence, saying she was just a victim of human trafficking.
The Philippine government has repeatedly asked the Indonesian government for his freedom.
In 2015, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo said his government had granted Veloso a “temporary reprieve” from his planned execution over allegations of human trafficking.
A case of human trafficking and large-scale illegal recruitment was filed against Veloso's traffickers, Julius Lacanilao and Cristina Sergio, in the Nueva Ecjia Regional Trial Court.
In 2020, a guilty verdict in the illegal recruitment case was handed down against the recruiters, but the trafficking case is still pending.
Veloso reunited with his family in Indonesia in June 2023
In January 2024, Veloso's family sent letters to Joko Widodo and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asking for clemency.—AOL, GMA Integrated News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/pinoyabroad/dispatch/927214/mary-jane-veloso-transfer-to-ph-prison-being-considered-by-indonesia/story/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PPI boss calls Prabowo, Jokowi and Anies key figures in Jakarta regional elections
- EU needs Britain, former French president pleads with Starmer to warn against Trump's return
- Israeli settlers turn West Bank olive groves into battlefields
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Donald Trump chooses Robert Kennedy Jr to lead the US Department of Health
- Edem Offiong announces retirement – Nigerian Observer
- The officer ran to save the man after the car went into the pool
- The deputy of the opposition Waves Abacus to the Minister of Turkish finance to protest against inflation
- Field hockey falls to UMass in NCAA tournament
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- H5N1 bird flu infects 6 more people in California and Oregon
- Billie Jean King calls for change to tennis' love scoring system