Transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to PH prison considered by Indonesia

After spending 14 years in prison in Indonesia, Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso may finally have the chance to return to the Philippines thanks to the “prisoner transfer” policy.

In a press release translated into English, Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry of Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction (Kemenko Kumham Imipas) said it is currently considering the option of ” prisoner transfer” or prisoner transfer for foreign detainees, including Veloso, as part of constructive diplomacy.

He said this was discussed in a meeting with Philippine Ambassador Gina Alagon Jamoralin, during which Coordinating Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra stressed that Indonesia defends its legal sovereignty and is committed to implementing the criminal sanctions imposed by the courts.

Yusril said the issue was discussed internally within the Kemenko Kumham Imipas and brought to the attention of their newly elected president, Prabowo Subianto.

He said they were formulating a policy to resolve the issue of foreign prisoners in their country, either through bilateral negotiations or transfer of prisoners.

“If the request is granted, Mary Jane Veloso will continue to serve the remainder of her sentence in the Philippines, subject to the conditions determined by the decision of the Indonesian court,” the press release said.

In accordance with this policy, the Philippines should recognize the decision and carry out the sentence as determined in Indonesia, as this is part of reciprocal cooperation between the two countries.

The Coordinating Ministry of Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction said it continues to coordinate with relevant parties to formulate further procedures, including bilateral negotiations and agreements with the Philippine government.

He expressed hope that this will strengthen relations between the two countries in respecting the law and protecting the rights of citizens abroad.

Yusril said Indonesia respected the Philippine government's request to consider the transfer of Veloso in the interest of law enforcement in the Philippines.

“The Philippine government is obliged to recognize and respect the judicial process regarding Veloso, including the verdict rendered by the Indonesian court,” he added.

“Our nation’s sovereignty in prosecuting crimes committed by foreign nationals must be fully respected,” he added.

However, Yusril said that if a foreign prisoner has been returned to his country of origin, “the responsibility for his rehabilitation lies with that country, including the decision to grant remission or pardon, all such decisions are transmitted to the respective country. “

Grant a remission or pardon

Atty. Edre Olalia, Veloso's legal advisor and president of the National Union of People's Lawyers, said there are three basic factors that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. can consider in granting Veloso's pardon.

“First there are humanitarian reasons, then there is evidence – Veloso is a victim of human trafficking and not a drug mule. Third, there is a legal dilemma, namely that the sanction handed down by the Indonesian court does not exist in the Philippines,” he said in a telephone interview with GMA News Online.

Olalia said although Veloso's transfer is still under consideration, NUPL will welcome and support the decision if approved.

“Kinokonsider pa lang, hindi pa formal but we welcome it, and it was a pleasant surprise. (It's something that) we didn't anticipate,” he said.

“Again, this is a government-to-government discussion, but we can campaign for the administration to push for this,” he added.

Veloso's family

When asked if Veloso's family had been informed of the Indonesian project, Olalia said they probably knew about the news by now.

Although he has been in constant communication with the family, he stressed that their priority is to see them face to face to explain the possibilities if the transfer is approved.

In 2010, Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking after she was arrested in possession of 2.6 kilos of heroin in Yogyakarta. She was sentenced to the death penalty.

Veloso has since maintained her innocence, saying she was just a victim of human trafficking.

The Philippine government has repeatedly asked the Indonesian government for his freedom.

In 2015, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo said his government had granted Veloso a “temporary reprieve” from his planned execution over allegations of human trafficking.

A case of human trafficking and large-scale illegal recruitment was filed against Veloso's traffickers, Julius Lacanilao and Cristina Sergio, in the Nueva Ecjia Regional Trial Court.

In 2020, a guilty verdict in the illegal recruitment case was handed down against the recruiters, but the trafficking case is still pending.

Veloso reunited with his family in Indonesia in June 2023

In January 2024, Veloso's family sent letters to Joko Widodo and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asking for clemency.—AOL, GMA Integrated News