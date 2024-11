Donald Trump warns Elon Musk

Better be careful.Naughty list

While Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump appear to be growing closer than ever since the election ended, the famous Trump may now be growing tired of Musk's attachment.

“Elon's not coming home. I can't get rid of him,” Trump teased during a meeting on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as reported by The Hill. “Until I don’t love him anymore.”

Although Trump presented his remark as a joke, a rhetorical trick common in his repertoire, there was an unmistakable undercurrent of truth. Both Musk and Trump have a long history of tumultuous professional relationships; neither of us likes to be bothered by criticism.

Earlier this year, Musk fired Rebecca Tinucci, head of electric vehicle charging at Tesla, and her entire team after a disagreement. In 2023, he eliminated staff at X, formerly Twitter, after some employees disparaged him on Slack. Meanwhile, Trump has publicly burned an astonishing number of government officials and White House staffers, including his former right-hand man Steve Bannon in 2017, who held an influential position not unlike Musk during the 2016 race.

Given that Trump's catchphrase is the nasal declaration that “you're fired,” it seems likely that it's only a matter of time before his volatile relationship with Musk explodes.

Trump card

On Wednesday evening, Musk ominously posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “the hammer of justice is coming,” and he repeatedly stated his goals for the new Trump administration.

“The obstacles lie in overcoming the Kafkaesque nature of the rules governing this vast bureaucracy and ensuring that maniacal, small-government revolutionaries join this administration!” Musk posted on November 10.

But the president of the conservative think tank American Action Forum, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, told The Hill that Trump gave Musk far less power than he thought.

Musk's new Department of Government Effectiveness, which aims to cut government spending, will have “no authority to do anything other than say, 'We think this will be good,'” Holtz-Eakin said. “Obviously, Mr. Musk has a lot of free time, and if he wants to waste it, that's no problem.”

