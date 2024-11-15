Clean water for Biden and closed beach for Xi Jinping: behind the scenes of the G20 security demands





The G20 has not yet officially started, but the event is already mobilizing an unprecedented security system in Rio de Janeiro. While the meetings are due to begin next Monday (18), the delegations of the United States and China stand out for the complexity of their demands. Information comes from G1. US requirements: water and its own structure The American delegation impressed with its logistics. On the 6th, two planes landed at Galeo air base, bringing equipment intended for the president's stay Joe Biden. Among the items, exclusive gallons of drinking water and food stand out. Seven flatbed trucks were needed to transport the unloaded items, including a helicopter and the official car that will be used by the president during his travels. Bidenwhich arrives in Rio this Sunday (17), will have a structure that will follow the strict security standards of the American secret services. China's demands: total isolation The Chinese delegation, led by the president Xi Jinpingbrought even more specific demands. The Chinese security team has requested that all 400 rooms of a hotel in Rio's southern zone be subjected to a thorough check. To enhance privacy and security, the beach near the hotel will be isolated and reserved only for people from the Chinese delegation. Additionally, security will include marines patrolling the area and snipers strategically positioned throughout the hotel. At sea, Navy ships will be under constant surveillance, with one ship assigned exclusively in front of the delegation's accommodation. Risk classification of delegations The United States and China were classified as high riskalongside countries like Russia and Israel. This requires maximum attention from event security teams. Countries like North Korea, classified as medium risk, and African countries, classified as low risk, require fewer resources and operational efforts. “We have already had several major events here in Rio de Janeiro, a sequence of them. Everything we know in this scenario. A large security apparatus is being put together. Not only with the armed forces, but also with public safety organizations and other agencies. »explained the general Lcio Alves de Souzahead of the Operations Coordination Center of the Eastern Military Command (EMC). According to the general, the planned system will be sufficient to guarantee the security of all heads of state present at the G20. Advertisement

