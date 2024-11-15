Police welcome Trump's return to the White HouseExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump addresses the National Fraternal Order of Police while campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, while FOP President Patrick Yoes, left, and Vice President of the FOP, Joe Gamaldi, listen. Evan Vucci/AP .

switch captionEvan Vucci/AP

Police have been one of the biggest cheerleaders for President Trump's re-election. The National Fraternal Order of Police supported him for the third time in 2024, and he promised them that he would “always support blue.”

As FOP Vice President Joe Gamaldi told Newsmax the day after the election, police see Trump's victory as a mandate from voters who are “tired of all the chaos and disorder that we see in our streets. ' talk, and deep down, we're just sick of this bullshit.

But it's been a few years since “defund the police” became a common refrain, particularly after the surge in violent crime at the end of the pandemic. Today, many departments struggle to spend the funds they have because they struggle to recruit and retain a full complement of officers.

Ronal Serpas, a former police chief and member of the Council on Criminal Justice, says part of the problem is morale.

“So one of the things that Trump did last time is he was very clear about his support for the notion of policing in a very aggressive and positive way,” he said. he. “President Biden [also] did, but perhaps not as much in the minds of many officers.

Trump's moral support sometimes causes unease. During a September campaign speech in Erie, Pennsylvania, he explained how police should handle shoplifters.

“We have to let the police do their job. And if they have to be extremely tough…”

Later in his speech, he added: “A difficult hour! And I mean really difficult. Word will spread and this will end immediately.”

At a minimum, this kind of talk affects how some people view police, says Col. Jeffrey Glover of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

“To say, you know, 'Hit people and have a bad day,' that flies in the face of what we need to do in this country to earn that trust with our community members.”

Trump also made vague campaign promises of greater legal immunity for police, although it has become somewhat more common for local prosecutors to charge police with unjustified use of force.

“I'm not sure the federal government can do this,” says Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA law professor who has written about police accountability.

“It's hard to imagine how the federal government can constitutionally override local prosecutors' decisions to bring criminal charges,” she says. “On the other hand, the Supreme Court in the last term, in my opinion, created presidential immunity out of thin air. So it's certainly possible.”

It's more likely, she said, that Trump will use money as leverage. His last administration tried to use federal grants to get local police to help enforce immigration laws, and she says it's possible he and a Republican Congress could tie federal funds to greater protection of officer immunity or more aggressive policing.

There is also a general assumption that the Justice Department under Trump will refrain from threatening lawsuits to force cities to adopt consent decrees, court-monitored reform plans for individual departments. This tactic was used most often by the Obama administration and ended with Trump's first term. President Biden has reinstated consent decrees in principle, although his administration has not yet finalized a reform plan with major police departments.

But Laurie Robinson doesn't think Trump will be able to reverse what she sees as improvements in American policing in the decade since she co-chaired President Obama's task force on 21st century policing.

“In areas like de-escalation, strengthening recruitment to reflect communities, community relations… that progress will not be reversed,” she says.

Retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Darrel Stephens, also a member of the Council on Criminal Justice, shares that optimism.

“The reforms did not stop at all, even during [Trump’s] first administration. I don't think the agencies that have changes to make will stop under his second administration,” he said. “There just won't be any federal oversight.”

Stephens says some officers may applaud Trump's comments about “brutal” policing, but “at the end of the day, most of them know that if they engage in that kind of behavior, the president won't will not save. local police departments. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/14/nx-s1-5183142/police-welcome-trumps-return-to-the-white-house The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos