Trump will have a Republican Senate and House as president – ​​what a unified government means for his Cabinet and agenda





Washington — When President-elect Donald Trump returns to power next year with Republican majorities in the House and Senate, he will benefit from a unified government that should make it easier to implement his agenda, his Cabinet and others candidates.

But even with unified party control of the government, approving a president's agenda is no easy task — and opposition from members of a president's own party is expected, especially given the narrow majorities.

Combined file: President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican Senate Leader-elect John Thune Getty Images / Trump (Joe Raedle); Johnson (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc); Thune (Alex Wong)

Here's what you need to know about unified government in a second Trump term:

A House and Senate led by Republicans

The GOP won slim majorities in both chambers in the 2024 elections, with at least 52 seats in the Senate and 218 in the House. But both margins are extremely narrow and could even shrink temporarily as Trump selects Republican Party members of Congress for the administration's top posts. Still, he and his allies are optimistic about the mandate given to Republicans following their election victories, pledging to move quickly on his agenda.

“The only way we can work quickly is to have unified control of Congress — both houses now and the White House — starting in January,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday, celebrating the “victory decisive for Republicans across the country. “.

Trump also took office in his first term with majorities in the House and Senate, with a larger majority in the House eight years ago, becoming the second Republican president since President Dwight D. Eisenhower to benefit of a trifecta upon taking office. But Republicans acknowledge they wasted opportunities early in his first term and have pledged to act more quickly this time.

“We all look back and recognize that the Republican Party was not completely prepared for this moment and that valuable time was lost early in this Congress,” Johnson said. “We're not going to make these mistakes again; we'll be ready from day one.”

In the upper chamber, Senator John Thune, elected this week as majority leader in the next Congress after 17 years with Senator Mitch McConnell at the helm, celebrated the GOP victory.

“Now the real work begins: delivering our program,” Thune said.

Implement Trump's agenda

At the top of Trump's list of campaign commitments is border security. He pledged to close the border on day one and carry out mass expulsions.

Johnson and Thune also say border security is a top priority. Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of senators negotiated the toughest immigration legislation in decades, but Senate Republicans ultimately blocked the deal at Trump's request.

The Republican-led approach to border security next year, if it comes to fruition, is expected to go further and would likely face resistance from Democrats and even some in Trump's party.

Republicans are also eager to enact new economic policies, including extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts set to expire in 2025, as well as policies aimed at restoring U.S. energy dominance and reducing waste. public spending.

With narrow majorities in both chambers, Trump's top legislative priorities could still face obstacles. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, one of a handful of Senate Republicans who have broken with Trump in the past, stressed to CBS News that with 60 votes needed to end debate on most legislation in the Senate, “by definition, the Trump administration will need Democratic votes to do big things. »

“In recent history, I've worked pretty well with colleagues on both sides,” Young said, adding that he hopes he can “help President Trump advance his agenda.”

For the Senate, the first task will be to approve Trump's nominations.

Confirmation of Trump's Cabinet nominees

Some of Trump's Cabinet selections are making waves in the political sphere, sparking questions from some Republican senators about whether certain controversial nominees will be able to make it through Senate confirmation.

While some selections were expected, others even surprised the Republicans. At the top of that category is Trump's pick for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a GOP firebrand who was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of sexual misconduct and obstruction.

Thune said the Senate's priority at the start of the year would be to confirm Trump's nominees, pledging to oversee an ambitious timeline until the nominees are confirmed.

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested he would like to nominate his eventual nominees through recess appointments, bypassing the Senate confirmation process in a maneuver that has not been used in a decade. Senior Republican senators, including Thune, have said they will work to quickly process Trump's proposed nominees, while remaining open to nominations during the recess.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who lost his bid to lead Thune, told reporters Thursday that the president's authority to make recess appointments and the Senate's advice and consent responsibilities are granted by the Constitution.

“The question is how do we reconcile those two,” Cornyn said.

“I think we would all like to see the president succeed and I recognize that he has a mandate here,” Cornyn also said. “But we also have a job to do.”

The first 100 days

The first 100 days of a president's term have always been a yardstick by which to measure the new leader's governing ability. It’s a practice that Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow in governance studies at Brookings, calls “mythical.”

“It’s legendary because of Franklin Roosevelt,” she said. “And that’s also why it never happened again.”

Roosevelt, who quickly swore in his entire cabinet and passed a series of key laws early in his term, had massive majorities in the House and Senate, coupled with a large Electoral College and voting victories popular. Unified control gave Roosevelt a “spectacular 100 days,” Kamarck added.

Since then, the first 100 days have been the primary yardstick by which a president's effectiveness is judged: Is the Cabinet nominated and confirmed by the Senate? What signature legislation has been adopted? During Trump's first term, his first 100 days were marked by a pile of executive orders, a long and chaotic effort to confirm his cabinet and setbacks on his promise to build a wall on the US-US border. Mexico and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The dynamic is different as Trump prepares for his second term, with a more unified party behind him, a stronger relationship with lawmakers and a better understanding of how government works than when he first took office in 2017.

Speaking to the House Republican Conference on Wednesday, Trump gloated over the Republican Party's shared victory.

“Isn’t it nice to win?” » Trump said. “It’s good to win.”

More from Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

