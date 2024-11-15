APEC 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden, Gabriel Boric and Xi Jinping are in Lima to participate in Leaders' Week today, Friday 15





APEC 2024: Joe Biden, Gabriel Boric and Xi Jinping are in Lima to participate in Leaders' Week today, Friday 15 | Peru Presidency After completing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum 2024 in Limathe president of USA, Joe Bidenand the head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinpingare already on Peruvian territory. This way, will participate in Leaders Week with other economies. Likewise, its arrival has raised great expectations among people due to the security they have for their transfer. The presidency of By confirmed that the president In Boluarte will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart USA.

Dina Boluarte reunites with her counterpart Gabriel Boric Dina Boluarte and Gabriel Boricleaders of the economies of Peru and Chile respectively, gathered at the Lima Convention Center as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC). This meeting took place within the framework of the 202 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, according to information received. During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate on key areas such as economic growth, improving education systems and supporting the most vulnerable populations. In addition, they stressed the importance of promoting the formalization of micro and small businesses (mypes), a crucial sector for economic development. Dina Boluarte met her counterpart Gabriel Boric | Peru Presidency Peruvian featured by a video platform company He CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chewgave as an example a Peruvian who used the video platform to generate new opportunities. Likewise, he formed a community that allowed him to gain almost nine million followers. Five million small and medium-sized businesses use TikTok every day to sell. Another designer in Lima is Paula Gallegos, a great example. She changed her profession from tourism to teaching. He has nine million followers, he said. Five million small and medium-sized businesses use TikTok every day to sell. Another designer in Lima is Paula Gallegosan excellent example. She changed her profession from tourism to teaching. He has nine million followers, he said. Dina Boluarte participates in informal APEC Leaders Dialogue The Peruvian head of state stressed the importance of cooperation between economies. In his speech, he also emphasized that the growth of countries will start with inclusion. Dina Boluarte participates today Friday 15 in the APEC Leaders' Week meeting |Presidency Meeting with New Zealand The President also met with New Zealand economic leader Christopher Luxon, whom she met at the Lima Convention auditorium. During this meeting, he once again highlighted the strengthening of bilateral relations. The president also met with New Zealand economic leader Christopher Luxon. Peru Presidency Bilateral meeting The president of Per, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarraheld a bilateral meeting with Kristalina GeorgievaManaging Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), within the framework of APEC Peru 2024. During the meeting, Boluarte reaffirmed his government's commitment to macroeconomic stability. The Peruvian president said her government is committed to attracting investment to the country. Dina Boluarte meets the director of the IMF | Peru Presidency APEC agenda for today, November 15: here are all the activities of the Asia-Pacific Forum We are entering the penultimate day of APEC 2024. This Friday, November 15, the CEO Summit will also take place, in which the CEO of Tiktok will participate and there will be a message from Xi Jinping. The 2024 APEC CEO Summit will take place at the Grand National Theatre. Photo: composition Infobae/Government of Peru/APEC The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) 2024 takes place in Lima and brings together leaders from 21 economies to discuss key issues such as trade, security and sustainable development. This event positions Peru as a central actor in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting its commitment to economic integration and international cooperation. This is what the exterior of APEC headquarters looks like This is what the Lima Convention Center looks like for APEC | Edwin Montesinos (Infobae Per) This is what the Lima Convention Center looks like for APEC | Edwin Montesinos (Infobae Per) Where is Joe Biden staying? The President of the United States is at the hotel Miraflores Marriott, where the security of this area has been doubled. This deployment includes the presence of three warships and hundreds of agents of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), who guard the place where the president resides. The security operation will continue until President Biden and his delegation complete their participation and trip to Brazil. Joe Biden landed in Lima at dusk for the APEC summit, eschewing the usual red carpet and opting for a subdued welcome. He was received by Gustavo Adrianzn, representing President Dina Boluarte, at Grupo Airo N8 in Callao. (Screenshot) China already has a megaport in Peru: the Asian regime establishes absolute control in the Pacific and will target all of Latin America Equipped with advanced technology and majority control, Xi Jinping's administration inaugurated the port of Chancay, a key project for its commercial and geopolitical ambitions in South America. China consolidates its position in Latin American trade with the inauguration of the Chancay megaport. (Photocomposition Infobae Per/Photo: Andina/Presidency of Peru) During a ceremony held this Thursday, November 14, the head of the Chinese regime Xi Jinping and the Peruvian president In Boluarte They officially inaugurated the Chancay megaport, located 80 kilometers north of Lima. This ambitious project, mainly controlled by the Chinese public company COSCO Shippingwas presented as key work to promote trade between Asia Yes Latin America.

