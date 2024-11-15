Jokowi distributes t-shirts after Indonesia vs Japan show at Purwokerto Square









Banyumas – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) participated in a joint viewing activity (nobar) between the Indonesian national team and Japan. After the celebration, Jokowi distributed t-shirts to residents. Jokowi arrived on the scene in the first minutes of the second half of the match. Jokowi showed a disappointed expression when the national team conceded for the third and fourth time. He even frowned when the Japanese repeatedly launched attacks on Indonesian defense lines. During the match, Jokowi occasionally responded to requests from residents to take photos. At least 10 residents were called to Jokowi's seating area in the cafe across from the square which had been sterilized. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT On this occasion, residents gathered around Jokowi, shouting his name, hoping to take a photo together. After the second half whistle blew, Jokowi immediately got up from his seat. He again took the time to shake hands with the residents who had been standing north of the café since his arrival. The media team tried to get closer to Jokowi. However, because the exit road was busy with people wanting to shake hands and take photos together, he did not provide any information. Jokowi had to be closely monitored because it was quite difficult to access his car which was parked not far from the nobar location. While in the car, he handed out a number of t-shirts through the open car window. Residents who rushed in had to be pushed back as the car they were driving struggled to get out. One of the residents who received the t-shirt, Galih (22), admitted that he was happy. His efforts were not in vain as there were a number of people who were also hoping to get the T-shirts distributed. “I got the right t-shirt in the car earlier. I am a fan of Pak Jokowi. It was so difficult earlier that I was hit by the Paspampres,” the man from Baturraden district told detikJatengFriday (11/15/2024). At first he wanted to go out. But because he learned that Jokowi was present at that time, he became even more enthusiastic. “Actually, there was no bar, but there was information about Mr. Jokowi, so I came alone. I arrived at 8:30 after work and came directly here. I lost but it's okay, I'm still happy because I met Mr. Jokowi,” he concluded. (apl/ah)

