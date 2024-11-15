Turkish Cyprus: no retreat on the two-state solution





NICOSIA A parade was held on Dr. Fazl Küçük Boulevard in the capital Nicosia for the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on November 15. Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has reaffirmed his country's commitment to a two-state solution, unequivocally rejecting any prospect of revitalizing a federation model on the island. “After everything we have endured, the model of two separate states constitutes for us the only fair, permanent and lasting path towards an agreement. The chapter on a federation is closed,” Tatar declared on November 15 during a ceremony in Nicosia. the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). “Our sovereignty is not subject to negotiation. We proclaim on every platform that we can only engage in a new negotiation process with the recognition of our sovereign equality and our international status,” he said. expressed. In our struggle on these lands, all we want is to continue our lives in peace, tranquility and security as an independent Eastern Mediterranean State. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece led to the military intervention of Trkiyes as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC declared its independence on November 15, 1983. Despite a UN plan in 2004 to resolve this protracted conflict, its rejection by the Greek Cypriots coincided with their accession to the European Union, leaving the Cypriots Turks subjected to a lasting conflict. international embargo. Turkish Cyprus and Trkiye have since advocated for a two-state solution, demanding international recognition. Ankara renews its unwavering support Speaking at the ceremony, Trkiye Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz echoed his unwavering support for Turkish Cyprus, highlighting the obsolescence of the federation model long championed by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration . A federal model solution is no longer in question. It is obvious that any proposal that does not reflect the realities of the island and the will of both parties will not lead us to a solution, Ylmaz said. The Turkish Cypriot community has no time to waste with outdated UN parameters centered on a federation that has been tested and proven untenable. The Turkish vice president also urged the international community to recognize Turkish Cyprus, denouncing the unfair embargoes imposed on the country. “The homeland and guarantor state of Trkiye stand resolutely alongside Turkish Cyprus and will remain so,” he said. Erdoan: Turkish Cyprus guarantees peace in the Mediterranean In a social media post, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan described Turkish Cyprus as “the guarantee of peace, justice and stability in the Mediterranean.” Offering condolences to those who lost their lives in the struggle for Turkish Cyprus, Erdoan marked the 41st anniversary of the establishment. The anniversary events in Nicosia featured a military parade after the speeches, attended by prominent Turkish participants, including the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), zgr zel.

