November 14, 2024 – News from the Trump transition





Top Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are working to keep their options open regarding President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Asked whether the Senate should receive the House Ethics Committee's report on Gaetz, new Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said: I haven't yet thoughtful. I just know that the appointment is not formalized yet, but when it is, we will process it as we usually do and provide our advice and consent.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he absolutely wants to see the findings of a House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz. He also did not rule out supporting the former congressman, saying important questions regarding his nomination would be considered through the normal Senate process. I intend to play my role as a member of the Judicial Commission, he said.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis were less insistent on seeing the House committees' report. Tillis said it was up to the ethics committee, and Graham said, “I don’t know what the rules are.” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley added: “This is really a matter for the House to decide.

Graham said he voted for a lot of people I didn't like, adding: The process I'll follow here is what I did with everyone. Elections have consequences; (Trump) chose Matt Gaetz. Matt will come before the committee, and he will be asked some tough questions, and well, we'll see.

Tillis said he expects any presidential candidate to be treated with respect, but ultimately you have to have the votes and you better have the resume. This is how this process works.

Pressed about the allegations against Gaetz, Hawley responded: “If there are real, serious issues there, there will be time for all of that.” I am sure there will be a thorough review of all candidates.

But you asked me about my own presumption here, and my own presumption with all his nominees is that presidents have the right to choose his cabinet, and I presume I will support them, Hawley added.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said, “Well, everyone look at (the report). Look at everything because make sure we're doing the right thing. I'm a fan of Matt Gaetz because I've known him for a long time.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who will leave the Senate after this term to become Indiana governor, acknowledged that problems with Gaetz's record could make his confirmation as attorney general more complicated when asked asked if he was concerned about the sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz. .

Latest from the Ethics Committee: Asked about the pending report on Gaetz, House Ethics Chairman Michael Guest said Thursday: What happens in ethics is confidential. We were going to maintain this confidentiality.

Gaetz resigned two days before the committee voted on whether to release the report. His resignation ended the investigation, since the House only has jurisdiction over current members of Congress.

This post has been updated with comments from other senators.

