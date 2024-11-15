Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Mahagama constituency









YEARS |

Updated: November 15, 2024 2:47 p.m. EAST

Godda (Jharkhand) [India]November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a public rally in Mahagama constituency, where he said his party was not afraid of Narendra Modi and was trying to give Mumbai's Dharavi to Adani.

Addressing the audience, Gandhi said, “We are not afraid of Narendra Modi, the man with the 56-inch chest and Mann ki Baat. Narendra Modi is a puppet of billionaires. Whatever the billionaires say, Narendra Modi does the same. Modi ji gave up. “The truth is that our government in Maharashtra was overthrown only to grab land.”

Furthermore, he attacked the BJP and RSS governments and said they were trying to break the Constitution.

“BJP and RSS are trying to break the constitution. The Constitution contains the soul of the people and they are trying to break it. You are trying to spread injustice and hatred in the country if you do not respect the Constitution, BJP and RSS. “I do it continually. If you want to violate the Constitution, show up and you will know the public is not afraid of you,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the BJP had reduced its reserves while his party had pledged to increase them.

“In Jharkhand, the BJP had reduced reservation for backward classes from 27% to 14%. On one hand, Narendra Modi is giving a speech saying: I belong to the backward class. On the other hand, they are reducing reservation for the backward classes, snatching,” he said. “

Further, attacking the government, he said that taxes collected from the people were not put to good use.

“The GST taxes that people pay directly go to ministers. If you go to the Minister of Finance, you will find all the money there. Modi says he respects people and then kills them starving. Tribes account for 50 percent, but the contribution to the budget only goes up to Rs 6. Where does the rest of the money go,” he questioned.

Voting for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections has concluded with voting taking place in 43 of the state's 81 seats. Elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is expected to take place on November 20. The counting in the two states will take place on November 23. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/we-are-not-scared-of-narendra-modi-congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-in-a-public-rally-at-mahagama-constituency20241115144715/

