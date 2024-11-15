Henry Newman: Government Effectiveness: Musk's New Mission and Another Unfinished Conservative Revolution

Henry Newman was special adviser to Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, and director of the OpenEurope think tank.

“Out!”Javier Milei, the Argentine presidential candidate, promised a radical overhaul of a government bureaucracy bloated by Peronism.

Standing near a blackboard, he read a list of department names and exclaimed Out! like he threw them on his head: “Ministry of Tourism and Sports, outside! Ministry of Culture, Out!… Indoctrination of the Ministry of Education Out! As the Buenos Aires Herald put it, it was a rock meets window approach.

On his first day in office, Milei signed a decree cutting the number of government departments in half, bringing their total to nine. The question is whether these changes will succeed in sparking long-term reforms or whether they constitute a reorganization of the decks.

Italy has often been the cradle of Western political trends: Berlusconi was a populist two decades before populism appeared elsewhere. Perhaps Argentina, the most Italian of Latin American countries, is also now anticipating political trends, because in Donald Trump's America something similar is planned. This time under a DOGE.

The last time a doge took power was in 1789. It was Napoleon who ended the rule of the elected lords, the doges, in the Republic of Venice. But now, in Washington DC, a new DOGE (a Department for Government Effectiveness) is taking shape.

The president-elect said DOGE's mandate was to “dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies.” Trump argues that it could be a Manhattan Project of our time, revealing the scale of effort and radicalism required. His opponents will fear that the analogy testifies to its potential for total destruction.

Trump knows this will be controversial. He suggests that DOGE will bring “radical change.” And he decided to send two big beasts to lead the project: businessman Elon Musk and his former rival for the presidential nomination, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Inevitably, reviews are critical; Fortune The magazine noted, with apparent glee, that “Trump's Department of Government Efficiency will ironically need two men to run it.” Others ridiculed the idea of ​​creating a new department to boost efficiency. (There is, certainly, something quite Yes, Minister about this.)

The structure of DOGE is also somewhat surprising. Trump suggested he would provide “advice and guidance from outside the government.” If it's outside of government, is it really a ministry?

But Trump also said he would “partner with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to drive large-scale structural reform.” This office controls the budget process within the US government and DOGE should therefore have levers to drive change.

The vision isn't just about cutting costs, although Trump has talked about saving billions of dollars. He says it's about creating “a never-before-seen entrepreneurial approach to government,” freeing up the economy and making government accountable to “we, the people.”

Part of it gave me a feeling of already seen. This is not about imposing a real chainsaw on government, but rather about defending the effectiveness of government. My first government job was working for Francis Maude in the Cabinet Office under David Cameron, where he set up an efficiency and reform group to save money and improve public services.

None of Maude's jobs were particularly easy, let alone glamorous. But it wasn't incredibly complicated either. This involved, for example, renegotiating contracts with suppliers, improving the use of digital technology or even fighting against the use of promiscuity with consultants.

The Maudes reforms saved a huge amount of money. Shortly before the 2015 general election, he announced that we were on track to exceed 20 billion in savings for the final year of the Coalition Parliament, compared to the 2009-2010 benchmark. This then represented approximately three times the total budget of the Ministry of Justice.

In 2015, systematic assessments of major government projects were published for the first time, along with details of key Whitehall earners and taxpayer-paid civil servants working for the unions. The civil service was at its lowest level since World War II.

Some changes have lasted quite well. Before 2010, different departments had their own websites. There is now one government website gov.uk. It needs improvement, but it's infinitely better than what came before.

In 2010, almost no government services were online. Maudes' team had a simple aspiration: If you could bank online or buy plane tickets, why couldn't you also renew your driver's license? Some of this has been successful, but Whitehall has throttled plans to allow users to identify themselves online.

Nowadays, no one finds it strange that civil service departments share offices. Previously, agencies competed to rent the same office building, which then remained half full.

Although many officials were inspired by the changes, Maude came under attack. The system fought back. Decisions were delayed or postponed. Officials asked him if he had enough “mandate” even when a policy had been approved by the current Cabinet.

The Cabinet Secretary at the time led a concerted effort to have Maude promoted, reshuffled or fired. Others chose to file suit against him, including government suppliers accustomed to making sweet deals.

Sarcastic journalists observed that creating a new team to improve efficiency was oxymoronic. A civil servant told one of my fellow special advisers that Maude would not achieve what she wanted and that in any case Maude would not be around as long as her real boss, the Permanent Secretary. It was wrong.

The most important levers available to Maudes were control of expenditure, delegated by Her Majesty's Treasury. These forced departments to comply and enabled cross-functional functional teams (digital, real estate, major projects, etc.) to manage change.

After Maude left office, some of her successors (Lord Agnew for example) continued their work. But there was still much to be done, both within central government and the wider public sector. It felt very much like an unfinished revolution.

Unfortunately, there has recently been something of a concerted attempt at denouement and a suggestion that the new government would scrap the reforms altogether. None of this is a big surprise.

Senior civil servants (especially those in the Treasury) were never particularly interested in the changes introduced by Maude, and the Labor government showed little interest in either efficiency or reform.

But if Elon Musk is wondering how to make big savings in a bureaucracy and how to make improvements at the same time, maybe he should call Maude.