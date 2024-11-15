PM Modi wants to destroy constitution, says Rahul Gandhi





Bermo (Jharkhand), November 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to destroy the Constitution which is the “soul of the country”.

Addressing an election rally at Bermo in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, Gandhi also asserted that Modi was working for the welfare of billionaires and not the poor.

“The Constitution is the soul of the country. PM Modi says inside is empty. Look at this, it has content. He says Rahul shows red book; it is its content that is important and not the color,” he said, showing a copy of the constitution.

The BJP has accused the Congress leader of recently exhibiting a “fake” copy of the constitution with blank pages at an event in Maharashtra.

“Prime Minister Modi wants to destroy the constitution, but no power can do that,” Gandhi said at the rally.

He alleged that Modi was working for the welfare of the country's billionaires and had privatized institutions, colleges, industries, hospitals and ports.

“He handed over the country’s wealth to 25 capitalists. Prime Minister Modi canceled Rs 16 lakh crore debt of industrialists but did nothing for the poor, farmers and Dalits,” the Leader of Opposition said in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi has made the youth of the country unemployed through GST and demonetisation, he claimed.

The Congress, if elected, will ensure caste census and removal of 50 per cent ceiling on reservation, Gandhi said.

“If we are voted to power in Jharkhand, we will increase the reservation for STs to 28 per cent from the current 26 per cent, SCs to 12 per cent from the current 10 per cent and OBCs to 27 per cent from the current 10 per cent. compared to the current 14 percent. percent,” he said. (PTI)

