Politics
Jokowi anticipates Indonesian national team's match against Japan in Purwokerto
Purwokerto (ANTARA) – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) watched together (nobar) the match of the Indonesian national team against Japan in the Group C match of the third qualifying round for the zone Asia of the 2026 World Cup in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Central Java, Friday evening.
Jokowi, who came to the nobar in the shopping center opposite Purwokerto Square when the football match entered the second half, was immediately greeted enthusiastically by the people around the square.
In addition to shaking hands and taking photos with residents around the mall, Jokowi also greeted the thousands of people gathered at Alun-Alun Purwokerto.
While watching the match, Jokowi repeatedly chatted with Acting Banyumas Regent Iwanuddin Iskandar who accompanied him and sometimes called residents who wanted to take photos together.
After watching the match won by the Japanese national team with a score of 4-0, Jokowi immediately left the venue to return to the hotel.
When met after the ceremony, Banyumas Acting Regent Iwanuddin Iskandar commented on the Indonesian national team's 0-4 loss to Japan.
“Indonesia lost 0-4, but their spirit was extraordinary and I think Indonesia's weakness is that there is no pure attack, so we rarely create chances,” he said. -he declared.
Nevertheless, he admitted that he was happy because the people of Banyumas could watch with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.
“Earlier, Mr. Jokowi witnessed the enthusiasm of the people of Banyumas, their love for Mr. Jokowi and, of course, the choice of Banyumas as the visit program is an indicator that Banyumas is considered a peaceful town and comfortable,” he said. explain.
Furthermore, he said that while watching the match, Jokowi conveyed several things, especially regarding many Indonesian national team players who were naturalized because it was a way to allow Indonesia to develop quickly.
“Because if there is no naturalization, it will be 15 years later. But naturalization is just an incentive to encourage all of us,” he said, citing Jokowi’s explanation.
Aside from that, he said, Jokowi also said there would be an attacker soon (striker) new ones that can make the Indonesian national team even bigger, especially to complement (finishing) the goal.
Regarding the results of the match, he said Jokowi was aware that the positions of seven Japanese players were in the European League, including Liverpool.
“He realized that and of course we must always be proud that this result was the best,” said the acting regent.
A resident of Purwokerto, Yeni Apriliani Rahayu (41) admitted that she deliberately came with her two children when she learned that Jokowi would perform at Alun-Alun Purwokerto.
According to him, this was done because he really admired Jokowi's leadership style when he was president.
He actually felt happy when Jokowi called him to take a photo with him while watching the football match.
“I was really happy, earlier Pak Jokowi told me to get closer. I idolize Pak Jokowi even though he is no longer president,” Yeni said.
Journalist: Sumarwoto
Editor: Riza Mulyadi
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping