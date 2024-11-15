Erdoan adviser rejects claims of alliance division over Calan's draft parliament speech





Turkish presidential adviser Mehmet Uum defended the unity of the ruling coalition, saying that the controversial proposal by the leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Baheli, to have the leader of the Workers' Party of Kurdistan (PKK), Abdullah Calan, addressed the Parliament had been made with the full knowledge of President Erdoan.



Speaking On Ekol TV on Thursday, Uum addressed growing speculation over tensions within the alliance following Baheli's suggestion that the imprisoned PKK leader could potentially declare the dissolution of his parliamentary group. “The idea that Baheli's remarks were made without the president [Erdoan]The public awareness is baseless and totally provocative,” Uum said. The advisor stressed that Baheli's proposal was purely hypothetical and would require significant legal changes. “For such a scenario to come true, the state would have to establish the legal framework,” he explained, adding that any consideration would depend on the PKK's complete disarmament and capitulation. Turkeys pro-Kurdish DEM Party urges sincerity from Baheli and government on peace Uum shared a personal encounter that highlighted the public's opinion on the issue. “A relative of a soldier who fell in Erzurum told me: 'If terrorism ends in Turkey, forget to release Calan, I will host him for breakfast at my house,'” he said. saidwhich suggests that even those most personally affected might be willing to accept dramatic measures like Calan's involvement if they guaranteed an end to the Kurdish conflict. Controversy emerged after Baheli propose In October, this Calan, imprisoned since 1999, could declare the dissolution of the PKK from Parliament under certain conditions. While Erdoan initially called it a “historic opportunity,” the removal of three pro-Kurdish mayors on November 4 sparked further speculation about tensions within the alliance. “There is an extraordinary level of harmony and cooperation between Baheli and President Erdoan,” Uum said, rejecting suggestions of discord within the ruling coalition. He clarified that any potential speech by Calan would only be considered in the context of achieving what he called a “terrorism-free Türkiye.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/erdogans-advisor-rejects-claims-of-alliance-rift-over-ocalan-parliament-speech-proposal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos