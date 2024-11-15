Khan ready to break deal with establishment, but army in decline, says The Guardian – Pakistan





Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly expressed willingness to strike a deal with the establishment, but the military refused, the Guardian reported on Friday.

These alleged statements come more than a week before the party's decision to demonstrate on November 24 for the restoration of democracy and the justice system.

His party described it as a final call after a series of protests in which many said the party failed to achieve its goals due to government repression and roadblocks.

In an interview with the English newspaper, the incarcerated former Prime Minister reiterated his desire to dialogue with military leaders from his prison cell.

Khan is being held in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison and is not allowed to meet journalists. But in the recent past, many media outlets conducted his interview by sending him questions. Like he gave one to Zeteo. The Guardian said it had also asked questions through its legal representatives.

In his responses, the cricketer-turned-politician told the newspaper that he had not had any direct contact with the army since his arrest and imprisonment in August last year. Although he has previously accused the army of orchestrating his ouster and confinement, he indicated that he would not rule out the possibility of negotiating with the military establishment.

The former prime minister said any potential deal with the military would prioritize the principles and interests of the people, rather than personal gains or compromises that could undermine the country's democratic values.

I would rather live the rest of my life in prison than compromise on my principles, he said.

The military has no plans to negotiate or reach an agreement with incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Guardian reported citing senior military sources.

The newspaper claimed that sources within senior military leadership said the former prime minister had pressed for talks with the military in recent months, proposing unconditional talks in the hope of securing a deal for his release.

But military officials remained firm in their decision not to engage in any negotiations with Khan. A military source said Khan faces legal proceedings against him and cannot expect any settlement from the army. While he advocates the rule of law, he does not seem to want that to apply to himself.

Khan is concerned about his possible trial in a military court, alleging that the government would conduct his military trial after release on bail in several cases.

How can a civilian be tried by a military court, let alone a former prime minister? said Khan, this is ridiculous. The only reason to try a civilian before a military court is simply because no other court would convict me. The very idea is alarming.

Khan hopes that he will get justice and have the opportunity to become prime minister again if that is the will of the people.

There was no comment on the English media report from either the government or the military.

