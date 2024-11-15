Politics
Indonesia's male-dominated government fuels gender debate DW 11/15/2024
Newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto unveiled Indonesia's new, expanded cabinet last month, naming ministers, deputy ministers and heads of various national agencies.
In total, he appointed 109 members, including a mix of professionals and politicians, with some ministers remaining in office after serving Prabowo's predecessor Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi.
But only 14 of the appointees are women, and of the 48 Cabinet members, there are only five female ministers.
The low figure sparked criticism from gender equality campaigners, who expressed concerns about insufficient representation of women at the top of government.
Jokowi, for his part, began his 10-year presidency with nine women in the Cabinet and ended it with four.
Critics say this imbalance between male and female leaders shows the long road ahead to achieve gender equality in the world's largest Muslim-majority country.
What impact does this have on policymaking?
While women lead some influential ministries such as Finance or Communications and Digital Affairs, critics say they have been largely excluded from key policy areas such as health, education and employment.
Titi Anggraeni, a law expert at the University of Indonesia, argued that insufficient female representation could impact policymaking, budgeting and monitoring of development programs.
“It's very possible that politics is sexist, non-inclusive and very male-dominated. It seems like we're going backwards,” she told DW.
Women's rights activist Yuri Muktia echoed this view, saying that the composition of Prabowo's new government did not match current global trends.
“This is far from the hopes we aspire to, especially in the women's movement. If we refer to the ideals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 30% representation of women is important in politics” , Muktia told DW.
Growing threats to women's rights
Activists say the lack of adequate representation also endangers women's empowerment and their access to basic necessities such as education and reproductive rights.
Although considerable progress has been made in terms of women's access to education and employment in recent years, female labor force participation in Indonesia still stands at just 54%, down from 84%. for men.
There is also a significant gender pay gap, with women earning on average around 23% less than men.
Many working women are also unaware of their basic rights, such as the right to take two days of paid leave when they have their period.
Women's rights and freedoms are also increasingly threatened by the rise of religious extremism in the country. Islamic fundamentalist groups, especially in places like Aceh province, often call for restricting women's activities in public and silencing their voices.
Andi Faizah of the International NGO Forum on Indonesian Development (Infid) stressed that it is crucial for women to hold key positions in government.
“Women have a role to play in promoting more inclusive and equitable policies based on the real experiences of women and other vulnerable groups,” she writes in an article published on the website of the organization.
Representation in Parliament increases
On a slightly positive note, women's representation in Indonesia's parliament has seen a gradual increase over the past decade.
In the 2014 legislative elections, women obtained 17.3% of seats, compared to 20.8% after the 2019 elections.
The 2024 elections set a new record, with 22.1% women winning the seats. Currently, 127 of the 580 members of Parliament are women.
However, this figure remains lower than the global average of 26.2%, and also lower than neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines.
Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru
