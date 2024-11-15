Dominic Raab intimidated civil servants with persistently aggressive behavior – but received $16,000 reward





Dominic Raab was awarded €16,000 in compensation after leaving government after it was discovered he had been persistently aggressive towards civil servants. An independent investigation found Boris Johnson's ally made what could have been interpreted as a threat and acted in an intimidating manner. In response, Mr Raab, who denied the allegations, resigned, provocatively attacking the bullying investigation and, as it now emerges, receiving a severance package that amounted to thousands of books. Dominic Raab resigned following harassment investigation ( REUTERS ) The payment of 16,876 is revealed in the annual report of the Ministry of Justice. Mr Raab had promised to step down if found guilty of harassment. But unexpectedly he attacked the investigation process, saying it had been the victim of a Kafkaesque saga that could damage the government, with a flawed report that had set a low threshold for what should be considered harassment. Extraordinarily, he also accused activist civil servants of trying to block reforms such as Brexit. The report concluded that Mr Raab had acted in an intimidating manner, that is, unreasonable and persistent aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting. In one case, his conduct was considered insulting or humiliating by the complainant. It must be inferred that (Mr Raab) was aware that this would be the effect of his conduct; at the very least, he should have been aware of it, the report said, later adding: On several occasions in meetings with political officials…the DPM acted in a manner that was intimidating. Mr Raab was under investigation following eight formal complaints about his behavior during his time as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first term as justice secretary. Before his resignation, senior officials at the Ministry of Justice were preparing to resign if Mr Raab was allowed to stay. Mr Raab has been contacted for comment.

