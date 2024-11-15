Trump demands billions of dollars from media outlets he says are biased against him | Donald Trump





With just two months until Donald Trump returns to the White House, the convicted president-elect has waged a legal battle, launching a series of lawsuits against media companies and publishers who criticized him.

The lawsuits come amid growing fears about the consequences of a second Trump term for press freedom, as Trump escalates his long-standing hostility against the media, which he has called an enemy camp in his victory speech last week.

On Thursday, the Columbia Journalism Review revealed that just days before the presidential election, Trump's lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, sent a letter to the New York Times and Penguin Random House demanding $10 billion in damages. for articles critical of Trump.

The letter adds to a series of frivolous lawsuits against other media companies that Trump has accused of targeting him politically.

The letter, reviewed by CJR, accused the authors of the articles Peter Baker, Michael S Schmidt, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner of false and defamatory statements about Trump, adding that the New York Times was an unqualified mouthpiece for the Democratic party that earns wages in industry. large-scale defamation of political opponents.

According to CJR, the letter referenced two specific stories from Buettner and Craig related to their latest book, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Wasted His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success. The letter also referenced an October 20 article by Baker titled For Trump, a Life of Scandals Heads Towards a Moment of Reckoning, as well as an October 22 article by Schmidt titled As Election Approaches, Kelly Warns that Trump would rule like a dictator, CJR. reported.

Addressed to the New York Times, the letter accused the media outlet of intending to defame and disparage the world-renowned Trump brand that consumers have long associated with excellence, luxury and success in the fields of entertainment, hospitality and real estate, among other sectors. , as well as wantonly defame and denigrate him as a candidate for the highest office in the United States.

In response to the letter, the newspaper referred Paltzik to Penguin Random House for his accusations about Buettner and Craig's book and said it stood by their reporting, a person familiar with the matter told CJR.

CJR further reports that on November 5, lawyers for Trump co-campaign chief Chris LaCivita published a letter to the Daily Beast, demanding that the outlet correct its reporting that LaCivita had raised $22 million to help Trump's re-election.

In response to the letter, the Daily Beast added an editor's note to its articles, stating: Based on further review of FEC records, the correct total is $19.2 million. The Beast regrets the mistake. The article has also been updated to make clear that the payments were to LaCivitas LLC and not to LaCivita personally.

However, this rating was insufficient for the Trump campaign. A follow-up legal letter to the news outlet said the memo did not address the overall message of the story that portrayed Mr. LaCivita as deceptively pocketing campaign money for his own personal gain and that he was and is on to the point of being fired because of it. .

This entire narrative is completely false and the result of malicious and irresponsible reporting by the Daily Beast, the letter added.

In addition to the New York Times, Penguin Random House and the Daily Beast, Trump and his campaign lawyers have sued CBS News, alleging in a lawsuit last month that his Oct. 7 interview with Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes was edited and therefore constituted electoral interference. .

The 19-page brief sought $10 billion in damages and accused CBS of going to extreme lengths to get Kamala elected. He also accused the media outlet of partisan and illegal acts of voter interference through malicious, misleading and substantial distortion of information.

In response, CBS called the lawsuit completely unfounded, denied that the interview was edited, and vowed to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

Around the same time, Trump complained to the Federal Election Commission to the Washington Post, accusing it of making illegal in-kind contributions to Harris' campaign. The Washington Post, which declined to endorse a political candidate this year under its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, who later called Trump's re-election an extraordinary political comeback, said the allegations were inappropriate and baseless.

In response to Trump's re-election and his repeated attacks on journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists called Trump's threats against the press a clear and direct danger to media freedom.

The hostile media climate fostered during Donald Trump's first presidency and expected to continue into his upcoming second term poses great risks to media inside and outside the country, CPJ added.

Echoing CPJ, Reporters Without Borders issued a similar statement after Trump's victory, saying: Attacking the press is actually an attack on American citizens' right to information. The new Trump administration can and must change its narrative toward the media and take concrete steps to protect journalists and develop a climate conducive to strong, pluralistic news media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/15/trump-sues-media-outlets-bias The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos