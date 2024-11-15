Everything Donald Trump said about vaccines





Another cabinet appointment from President-elect Donald Trump is facing increased scrutiny.

The former president announced Thursday that he had chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. The former presidential candidate – who first ran for the Democratic nomination before becoming an independent – ​​is a well-known vaccine skeptic, and critics warn his nomination could have dire consequences on public health.

“In Donald Trump's America, an unscrupulous, unserious and unqualified anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist will control the health care choices of millions of families,” Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York said on X After Kennedy's nomination. “These decisions will cost lives.”

“RFK Jr. poses a danger to public health, scientific research, medicine and health care coverage for millions of people,” added Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, in a message published Thursday on X “He wants to stop parents from protecting their babies from measles and his ideas would welcome the return of polio. I have a lot of questions for his Senate hearing.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (left) and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena August 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. Trump announced Thursday that he was choosing Kennedy to… Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (left) and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale , in Arizona. Trump announced Thursday that he was choosing Kennedy to lead his Health and Human Services Department, a decision that has drawn intense scrutiny. More from Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Kennedy insisted he was not anti-vax, although he has repeatedly supported debunked claims about vaccines, including that childhood vaccines lead to autism. When asked in July 2023 by podcaster Lex Fridman if there were any safe and effective vaccines on the market, Kennedy replied, “No.”

Trump, meanwhile, has also issued mixed messages on vaccines and epidemics. At the height of the COVID pandemic, the former president's administration conducted Operation Warp Speed, which led to the creation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at record speed.

At the same time, Trump downplayed the COVID-19 virus and repeatedly mocked people for wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. He also pushed misinformation about COVID vaccine distribution: At a January 2022 rally in Arizona, the former president falsely claimed that white people were not being offered the vaccine.

“The left is now rationing life-saving therapies based on race, discriminating and denigrating … white people to determine who lives and who dies,” Trump said in part, according to an Associated Press report. “If you're white, you don't get the vaccine or if you're white, you don't get treatment… In New York State, if you're white, you have to go to the end of the line to get medical health.

During the rise of the swine flu epidemic in 2009, Trump, who at the time was the host of the hit reality show The Apprentice, said during an appearance on Fox News that he thought that “vaccines can be very dangerous”.

“And obviously, you know, a lot of people are talking about childhood vaccines for autism,” Trump added. “And every report makes it seem like that's not happening. But a lot of people think vaccines cause autism in children.”

In a post on

During a presidential debate for the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2016, Trump continued to push false claims that childhood vaccines were linked to autism.

“Autism has become an epidemic,” Trump said.

“I am totally in favor of vaccines,” he added in his response. “But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time. Because you take a baby, and I've seen it… You take this little, beautiful baby, and you pump, I mean, it looks like that it’s meant for a horse, not a child.”

“I'm in favor of vaccines. Do them over a longer period of time, with the same amount, but just in small sections. And I think you're going to have, I think you're going to see a big impact on autism. “.

In 2019, however, Trump encouraged Americans to get vaccinated after measles outbreaks emerged in several pockets across the country while he was in office.

“They need to get vaccinated,” Trump told reporters in April 2019 from the driveway of the White House. “Vaccinations are very important. It's really common now. They need to get vaccinated.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump transition team via email Thursday for comment.

Trump said in his statement announcing Kenndy's nomination that he was “thrilled” to have Kennedy join his cabinet.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies that have engaged in public health deception, misinformation and misinformation,” Trump said, adding that Kennedy would “restore these agencies in their traditions”. Gold standard scientific research and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America great and healthy again! »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-robert-f-kennedy-vaccines-public-health-1986171 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos