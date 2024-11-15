Donald Trump taps his criminal defense lawyers for top Justice Department jobs | Trump administration





Donald Trump has tapped three of his personal criminal defense attorneys for top positions at the Justice Department, highlighting how the president-elect is shaping the nation's top law enforcement agency to serve his interests.

Trump announced Thursday that he was nominating Todd Blanche and Emil Bove as deputy U.S. attorney general and principal deputy attorney general, respectively. Bove will serve as acting deputy attorney general while Blanche awaits confirmation for the second-highest role within the Justice Department.

Trump has long made clear that he sees the Justice Department's role as defending him, and has frequently lashed out at Jeff Sessions, one of his attorneys general during his first term, for not having done enough to protect him in Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian affairs. interference. Although the Justice Department is run by political figures who set its priorities, one of the agency's hallmarks is its political independence: it is supposed to enforce the laws of the United States without political considerations.

Blanche and Bove, both former federal prosecutors, defended Trump in the New York secrecy case as well as federal election subversion cases against him. During Trump's secret trial, which lasted weeks earlier this year, both men appeared to direct their arguments as much toward Trump as toward the jury, understanding that their goal was to defend Trump in the public eye as much as in front of a court. courtroom.

The president-elect also announced he was nominating Dean John Sauer, who successfully convinced the Supreme Court that Trump and other presidents were entitled to presidential immunity for official acts, to serve as solicitor general. The solicitor general represents the United States government in cases before the United States Supreme Court and has been called the court's 10th justice. Sauer is a former solicitor general of Missouri, who infamously declared during oral argument earlier this year that it would hypothetically be legal for the president to order a Seal team to assassinate a political rival.

Combined with the nomination of Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman who is a staunch Trump loyalist, the picks show that Trump is filling the Justice Department with officials who will have no qualms about following through on his demands. Trump has vowed to use the department to pursue his political enemies, a tactic deployed by dictators.

These selections show that Donald Trump intends to use the Justice Department as a weapon for revenge, said Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who is the outgoing chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Donald Trump considered the Justice Department his personal law firm during his first term, and his personal lawyers are willing to do whatever he wants.

The American people deserve a Department of Justice that fights for equal justice under the law. That's not it.

During his first term, the Justice Department played a key role in trying to rein in some of Trump's more authoritarian efforts. Top officials threatened mass resignations after the 2020 election, when Trump and a department ally, Jeffrey Clark, pushed for the department to declare that there had been massive election fraud. Sessions infuriated Trump by appointing Mueller to investigate contacts with Russian interference in the first presidential election.

Trump also on Thursday nominated Jay Clayton, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. The role is one of the most sought after within the Justice Department, as it oversees Wall Street and has traditionally brought some of the nation's highest-profile cases. (He is currently handling the corruption case against Eric Adams and the sex trafficking case against Sean Diddy Combs, among others.)

Clayton was nearly installed in the post in 2020 after then-Attorney General William Barr forced out Geoffrey Berman, who oversaw investigations into several people close to Trump. Berman's removal was widely seen as political interference and he initially refused to resign, only agreeing to do so once assured his deputy would take over. Clayton still needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

