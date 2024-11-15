RAF planes follow Russian military planes flying over North Sea while navy follows warships in English Channel





RAF fighter jets were taken off when a Russian military plane was detected flying near British airspace, while Royal Navy ships monitored Russian warships in the English Channel. Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland followed a Russian Bear-F reconnaissance aircraft as it flew over the North Sea. The incident occurred as British warships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft monitored two separate groups of Russian ships sailing through the English Channel – one heading towards the Atlantic and the other towards the Baltic. This is the second time in three months that the Royal Navy and RAF have detected Russian ships and aircraft within a week of each other. RAF Typhoons launched from site Reuters/PA RAF typhoon hits Russian plane MODEL The RAF Typhoons were supported by a Voyager refueling aircraft as part of the Rapid Reaction Warning System, which keeps the aircraft at a high level of readiness. The Russian aircraft was detected in the UK's area of ​​interest, but at no time did it enter UK sovereign airspace. The Quick Reaction Alert system operates from bases in Scotland and England, with aircraft ready to defend and protect UK airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. In the English Channel, HMS Iron Duke and the RFA tanker Tideforce monitored three Russian ships, led by the new frigate Admiral Golovko. The Russian group included the oceanographic research vessel Yantar and the support tanker Vyazma, initially followed by the Norwegian Navy. The British ships, supported by an RAF P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, followed the Russian ships through the Strait and the Pas de Calais Canal. The typhoons originated from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland Pennsylvania Surveillance tasks were then entrusted to the French Navy while the ships continued their journey. The coordinated operation allowed Russian vessels to act in a safe and non-threatening manner throughout their passage in UK waters. As Golovko continued its voyage, HMS Iron Duke focused on a second Russian group. These were the frigate Neustrashimy and its support ship, the tanker Akademik Pashin, which were heading to their home port in the Baltic. Iron Duke remained in contact with both men across the English Channel and in the North Sea before transferring surveillance duties to a Dutch warship. Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said: “Our adversaries should be in no doubt about our unwavering resolve and formidable ability to protect the United Kingdom. » Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said: “Our adversaries should be in no doubt about our unwavering resolve and formidable ability to protect the United Kingdom. » GB News Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said: “Our adversaries should be in no doubt about our unwavering resolve and formidable ability to protect the United Kingdom. “The Royal Navy and RAF have once again shown that they are ready to defend our country at all times and I pay tribute to the professionalism and courage of those involved in these latest operations.” This is the second time in three months that the Royal Navy and RAF have detected Russian ships and aircraft within a week of each other.

