Why would people take to the streets for Imran who did nothing for them, says Nawaz Sharif





LONDON: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Friday reacted to jailed PTI founder Imran Khan's 'final call for protest', explaining why people would take to the streets on his call as former Prime Minister minister did nothing other than “bring the country into disrepute” during his mandate. four years in power.

“What Imran Khan did during his tenure made people take to the streets at his call. Tell me just one [development] project which he could proudly present as a proof of development during his tenure,” the former prime minister said during an informal interaction with journalists in London.

The PTI founder has announced a protest march in Islamabad on November 24, his lawyer and sister said on Wednesday. “Imran Khan says this is the last call for a [anti-government] protest. The PTI founder stressed that the entire party leadership would participate in the march,” lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters in Rawalpindi.

The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but also across Pakistan and the world where Khan's supporters are present, Chaudhry said. The lawyer said the party founder had also formed a committee for the march and asked not to reveal the names of those who were part of it as Imran feared they would be arrested.

The News previously reported on Wednesday that the PTI founding president wanted to set a date for a final protest and possible sit-in in Islamabad, but he was persuaded by his party's top leaders that it could backfire if such a event was announced without proper planning and taking into account all the pros and cons.

“Tell me, can Imran say that he built a highway for Pakistan, presented a project for Pakistan, created electric pants or ended load shedding? [] His performance sucks, Nawaz said today.

Instead of taking steps for the country's development, the PML-N president said, the incarcerated PTI founder conspired with judges such as Saqib Nisar to disqualify him in 2016.

He further said that Imran had undermined democracy in the country.

Nawaz noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leaving no stone unturned to revive the country's economy, bringing about “fruitful results” with improvement in economic indicators.

Pakistan has emerged from difficulties and is now on the path to prosperity, he said, adding that obstacles were being created in the path of development.

He went on to say that the PML-N suffered the worst victimization during Imrans' tenure, adding that PTI founder, along with former army chief General (retd) Bajwa and l he former ISI chief, Lt. Gen. (ret.) Faiz Hameed, is “victimizing us in every possible way.” path”.

He added that he was not allowed to travel to London to meet his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz.

The former prime minister added that they had only harmed the country. They must be held accountable for such practices before giving a call, he added.

