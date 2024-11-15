Birsa Munda denied his due in a bid to glorify Nehru and his descendants: PM Modi | News from India





PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Jamui. PM launched projects worth over Rs 6,000cr on Friday during Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (ANI photo) PATNA/NEW DELHI: Modi government Efforts to canonize Birsa Munda, who valiantly resisted British rule, as a national icon have gained momentum, with PM Modi regretting not recognizing the heroic fight the legendary tribal warrior fought against the colonial rulers.

“As we celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas it is important to understand why this event is necessary. This is an honest effort to correct a great injustice in history. The contribution of tribal community “did not receive the historical recognition it deserved after independence,” the Prime Minister said during a speech in Jamui, Bihar, close to the border of Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region, to which Birsa Munda belonged.

The Modi government decided to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the tribal hero as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and PM marked the day by inaugurating and laying the foundation of projects worth Rs 6,000 crore.

On this day, Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Birsa Munda at Sarai Kale Khan ISBT intersection in Delhi, named after the leader of 'Ulgulan', the great uproar that challenged the British.

Modi blamed the neglect of Munda and other tribal leaders who were part of the anti-colonial struggle for efforts to glorify first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his descendants, to the exclusion of others. “The effort was for members of one party and one family to get credit,” Modi said, without mentioning names.

“The tribal community is one that has waged a centuries-long struggle to protect the culture and freedom of Bharat. However, after independence, attempts were made to erase this contribution from tribal history, driven by political selfish aiming to give credit for Bharat's freedom to a single party. But if only one family got independence, then why did the 'Ulgulan' movement led by Birsa Munda take place? .

The speech reflected the BJP's concern to integrate the tribes into a broader nationalist movement to counter attempts to transform them into a separate entity whose interests were at odds with the majority community.

In Delhi, Shah made a speech to the same effect after unveiling the Birsa Munda statue. “At a very young age, he raised his voice against religious conversion,” Shah said of Birsa Munda, who died at the age of 25. “When the whole of India and two thirds of the world were ruled by the British, Birsa Munda showed the courage to strongly oppose religious conversion and later this determination and courage transformed him into a leader of this country,” added the Minister of the Interior.

Shah added that Munda was the first to advocate the primacy of tribal claims to resources – jal, jungle, jameen (water, forests, land) – over their traditional lands.

