Imran Khan's fate sealed, military officials rule out negotiations





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani army has refused to negotiate with Imran Khan, the incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the Guardian reported.

Although Khan claims that he is ready to enter into negotiations with the army high command, senior military officials have made it clear that Khan will have to respond to all legal cases filed against him without expecting any favors from the army, according to the report.

Khan, who is currently detained at Adiala Prison, has not been in contact with the armed forces since his incarceration last year on May 9, 2023.

However, speaking from his prison cell, the former prime minister publicly declared his desire to speak to the army leadership and assures that such engagement will be on principle and in the interest of the people, and will not be a compromise of principles that will destroy democracy in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military is not expected to engage Khan in any negotiations due to the military-political alliance that has always existed in the country.

The PTI founder himself came to power in 2018 with the help of military maneuvers, however, his relations with the top army elite deteriorated in 2022, leading to his ouster from power.

The former prime minister is currently embroiled in countless trials, all of which he attributes to the machinations of his political, military and civilian rivals.

He nevertheless hopes that he will ultimately be able to seek justice and he does not rule out the possibility of becoming Prime Minister again in the future, as long as that is what voters want.

Khan has notably been an outspoken critic of Pakistan's military and many have seen his arrest, detention and even the charge against him as an attempt to curb his political ambitions. This episode sparked massive mobilization and human rights organizations expressed their indignation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyausaf.com/en/pakistan/imran-khans-fate-sealed-military-officials-rule-out-negotiations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos