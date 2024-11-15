Trump picks Steven Cheung to lead White House communicationsExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung speaks to reporters outside Trump's criminal trial in New York on May 28. Seth Wenig/AP .

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung is heading to the White House to become communications director, the president-elect announced Friday.

Cheung, a former spokesperson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the popular mixed martial arts league, displayed the spirit of a cage fighter to speak for Trump on the campaign trail.

For example, during the campaign, Cheung called Vice President Harris a “senseless loser” in a statement and blamed his rhetoric for Trump's assassination attempts.

He wrote that author and longtime Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward was a “truly demented and deranged man who suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and the insults continued from from there.

Cheung has regularly attributed negative reactions to Trump's statements to “Trump derangement syndrome” as a way to deflect controversy. In the final days of the 2024 campaign, when Trump said he wouldn't mind if an assassin had to shoot the press to get to him, Cheung said he certainly wasn't calling for anyone to be shot .

He said Trump suggested the media should also be surrounded by bulletproof glass. “There can be no other interpretation of what was said,” Cheung said in a campaign statement. “In fact, he looked out for their well-being, much more than his own!”

Despite his hyperbolic official statements, Cheung is a communications professional known for maintaining a generally pragmatic working relationship with journalists covering the Trump campaign.

Cheung worked on Trump's two previous campaigns and worked in the White House during part of Trump's first term. He grew up in Sacramento, California, and worked on several Republican campaigns before joining Trump.

