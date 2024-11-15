Theoretically, when warring leaders realize that they cannot achieve their goals by force, they begin to consider concessions that once seemed politically impossible. As the historian Geoffrey Blainey once saidnotewar constitutes the bitter ice of reality, forcing both sides to reassess their performance, resources and losses, ultimately paving the way for negotiations.

However, this assumes a rational world. In reality, societies often become deeply invested in wars because of the beliefs and values ​​at stake and because of the collective sacrifices made. For the politicians who start and fight these wars, the stakes are even higher. Particularly in authoritarian regimes, their personal survival, legacy, and place in history depend on the outcome. This makes them reluctant to end hostilities unless faced with obvious defeat or significant pressure from society or the international community.

In the absence of decisive results, as is currently the case in Russia's war against Ukraine, a change in leadership is often what ultimately pushes the warring parties to the negotiating table. The Korean War stalemate could have continued indefinitely if there had been no changes at the top. In January 1953, Dwight D. Eisenhower took office as President of the United States, and in March of the same year, Joseph Stalin died. Just four months later, an armistice wassign in July 1953, marking a critical turning point brought about by leadership transitions.

President-elect Donald Trump, while not specific, has repeatedly promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine. We will work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. This has to stop. Russia and Ukraine must stop, Trumpreiterated Thursday at a gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate hosted by the America First Policy Institute.

The end of wars is often determined by public opinion and electoral results, as political scientists Ivan Krastev and Mark Leonard have pointed out.note. The lack of public support ended the American war in Vietnam, the French war in Algeria and the electoral defeat of Slobodan Milosevic in 2000, ending the wars in the former Yugoslavia, they write.

Peace versus Justice

In their analysis, Krastev and Leonard identify two key factions within Western societies regarding the Russo-Ukrainian War: the peace camp and the justice camp. The peace camp prioritizes an immediate end to the conflict, even if that requires Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia. In contrast, the justice camp insists that lasting peace can only be achieved if Ukraine regains all of its lost territories and ensures a decisive defeat for Russia.

The shift in attitudes in Europe provides insight into how Ukraine's key allies outside the United States might react if faced with a significant reduction in aid from Washington – a scenario that seems plausible , given past statements by Trump and the vice president-elect.J.D. Vance on the question.

European attitudes towards the war in Ukraine have followed a bell-shaped curve. In 2022, ainvestigation A study commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations in ten countries found that 35 percent of respondents aligned themselves with the peace camp, while 22 percent identified with the justice camp. Another 20 percent were undecided but generally supported the EU response to Russian aggression. In most countries except Poland, the peace camp outnumbered the justice camp, reflecting widespread concerns about the economic costs of war and the risk of nuclear escalation, the researchers noted. authors of the investigation.

By 2023, following Ukraine's successes on the battlefield, the dynamichad changed. The justice camp grew, with 38 percent of Europeans advocating for Ukraine to get all of its territory back, even if it meant prolonging the conflict. Meanwhile, support for the peace camp has fallen to 29 percent. At this point, Ukraine's Western allies, including the United States, have shown remarkable unity in supporting kyiv 2023, which has become a landmark year of Western pro-Ukrainian solidarity.

However, at the start of 2024, attitudes have changed again. The peace campregained groundwith 41 percent of Europeans favoring pressure on Ukraine to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, compared to just 31 percent who think Europe should continue to support Ukraine in winning back all its territories. It should be noted that in all countries surveyed, with the exception of Poland and Portugal, more respondents anticipate a Russian victory than a Ukrainian one. The most common expectation, shared by an average of 37 percent of respondents, was that the war would ultimately end with a negotiated settlement.

The survey data is consistent with the fact that Ukraine's most prominent supporters in Europe are no longer in power (e.g., Britain's Boris Johnson) or face significant domestic political challenges (e.g., Emmanuel Macron of France and Olaf Scholz of Germany). Informallyconversations with BloombergAccording to anonymous sources, a growing number of Ukraine's allies favor a compromise with Russia at the negotiating table. This suggests that the EU may lean more towards a negotiated solution rather than maintaining unwavering support for a total defeat of Russia, whatever the cost or duration.

Looking for leverage to push Putin to the negotiating table

Scholzs adds weight to this changeunexpected conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the first direct exchange between the two leaders in two years. The Chancellor urged Russia to prepare to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace, a German government spokesperson said, stressing that Scholz had previously consulted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and planned to do so again after the call.

A crucial question remains: what kind of pressure could force Putin to agree to negotiations? As noted, the personal survival and legacies of authoritarian leaders often depend on the outcome of wars. For Putin, this war, which he ardently tries to describe as “Russia's war” rather than his own, constitutes the pinnacle of his political career.

For an agreement to be successful, it will need to be carefully balanced to ensure acceptability for all parties involved. However, the United States has much more influence over Ukraine and Europe than over Russia. Moscow has largely resisted the impact of sanctions,rebuilds its import systemsand continues to generate massive revenues from oil and gas exports. US pressure could potentially lead to political change at the top in Ukraine, but not in Moscow. As noted above, such change is often an essential prerequisite for peace.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone and do not reflect those of the Kennan Institute.