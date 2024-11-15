Sylvester Stallone calls Trump the 'second George Washington' at gala





Sylvester Stallone is the latest Hollywood figure to support President-elect Donald Trump, calling the 2024 election winner the “second George Washington” at an awards gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday night .

Stallone sang the praises of the new president at the America First Policy Institute gala in Palm Beach, comparing him to the title character in his Oscar-winning film Rocky and Jesus Christ before Trump took the stage. By publicly coming out as a Trump supporter, the actor joined a short but growing list of celebrity supporters of the new president, which includes Kelsey Grammer, Drea de Matteo and Jack Paul, among others. A majority of Hollywood actors supported the truncated campaign of her rival, Democrat Kamala Harris. His campaign relied on several stars as supporters and entertainment at rallies and enlisted them in the vice president's ground game in battleground states.

“We are in the presence of a truly legendary character,” Stallone told the Mar-a-Lago audience. “I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. No one in the world could have achieved what he achieved, so I'm impressed.

Stallone then compared Trump to one of the founding fathers of the United States, drawing a comparison between the intentions and results of the two men who led the country and indicating that both were crucial to the world as we know it.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea he was going to change the world,” said the 78-year-old actor. “Because without him, we could imagine what the world would be like. Guess what? We have the second George Washington.

Stallone's Trump-Jesus comparison came earlier as he discussed the opening seconds of Rocky, which opens with a shot of a portrait of the Son of God, as he is called in the New Testament, heading towards the main character being punched with breath in a boxing ring as he fights back vehemently.

“At that point, he was a chosen person and that's how I started the journey: something was going to happen, this man was going to transform and change his life, just like President Trump,” she said. said the star of the Paramount+ crime series Tulsa King. said.

Trump quickly arrived on stage, and he and the action star shared a long handshake.

The America First Policy Institute gala is an annual event that, since the far-right think tank's founding in 2021, has raised money to support Trump's policy agenda. The nonprofit has been described as the president-elect's “White House in waiting” and has developed an agenda similar to the Heritage Institute's controversial Project 2025, which proposes policy measures including tax tariffs on imports, corporate tax reduction, protection of religious freedom and climate reversal. change initiatives.

